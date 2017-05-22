Virginia gubernatorial hopefuls argue their issues at forum

Four Republicans and Democrats vying to succeed Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) made the case for their candidacy Sunday at Temple Rodef Shalom. With the primary on June 13, the four did not debate the issues. Instead, each spoke to the 400 people at the Falls Church synagogue and answered questions asked by the moderator, Darcy Hirsch of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington. The JCRC hosted the forum.

Ralph Northam (D)

Virginia’s lieutenant governor had the friendliest reception of the night, being interrupted frequently by applause. He blamed President Donald Trump for recent acts of hate in Northern Virginia, such as the vandalism at the Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia and a nearby church.

“The discrimination and the hatred we see — a lot of which I think stems from what is [happening] on the other side of the Potomac River — has no place in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” he said.

Northam, a pediatrician, served in the Army as a physician. When asked about healthcare, he praised the Obama administration’s Affordable Care Act, and particularly its expansion of Medicaid.

The health care provided to working people is necessary because the cost of healthcare has risen faster than salaries, he said, which results in people losing coverage.

“And from a moral perspective, everybody in this country, and especially in this state, should not be one medical illness away from financial demise,” he said.

Tom Perriello (D)

Former Rep. Tom Perriello (D-Va.) was quick to criticize the Trump administration, a topic the Republican candidates avoided.

“We have to be honest that we stand at a scary moment,” he said, only seconds into his opening remarks.

“We have seen the kind of hate and bigotry unleashed from the president himself. Those around him stand silent, and there are too many in communities who have used it as a permission slip” to vandalize religious institutions and harass religious minorities.

Perriello lost his congressional seat in 2010 to then-state Sen. Robert Hurt (R). Some of Perriello’s views as a congressman came back to haunt him during the forum.

As a member of Congress, Perriello was praised by the National Rifle Association — the pro-gun rights organization grades politicians based on their views, and gave Perriello an A.

Questioned about his views on gun laws now, Perriello advocated universal background checks. The idea that there is no link between stricter gun laws and fewer gun deaths is a “myth of the NRA,” he said.

The 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, which killed 20 children and six adults, was influential in reversing Perriello’s stance on gun laws, The Washington Post reported.

Corey Stewart (R)

Corey Stewart, at-large chairman of the board of supervisors in Prince William County, spent his time on stage advocating tax cuts, a pro-life stance on abortion and the removal of criminal illegal immigrants.

In 2015, he was hired — and subsequently fired — as the Trump campaign’s Virginia chairman.

Some Republican officials in Prince William reportedly dropped their support for Stewart’s candidacy after he spoke in favor of keeping a statue of General Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville. A group of white nationalists rallied around the statue with torches on May 14.

The cordial audience lost patience with Stewart when he answered a question about “making Virginia a welcoming place for all.”

“Today most of the anti-Semitic bigotry is not coming from the right. It’s coming from the left,” he said, prompting laughs from the audience.

Stewart tried to elaborate by pointing to individual Democratic politicians, but audience members shouted, “What about Trump?”

Frank Wagner (R)

State Sen. Frank Wagner (R–District 7) stumped on transportation, claiming he is the only candidate to “talk seriously” about the subject.

“We don’t have enough money in transportation,” he said, citing Virginia’s relatively low tax on gasoline.

Virginia’s tax on gasoline is 16.2 cents per gallon. By comparison North Carolina’s is 32 cents per gallon, according to their respective governments.

He linked Virginia’s investment in transportation directly with the state’s ability to grow its economy.

“If we expect the economy of Virginia to grow, ask yourself the simple question: Do we have a transportation system that is adequate for the economy of Virginia today?” he said. “I answer to myself, ‘no.’”

Wagner did not specify whether that investment should come from raising taxes.

Ed Gillespie (R)

Ed Gillespie, a former Republican National Committee chairman and counselor to President George W. Bush, was not at the forum.

His campaign is focused on inclusiveness and economic growth, said Paige Hahn, a surrogate who read his remarks.