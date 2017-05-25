Celebrations for May 25, 2017

Kate David Photo provided Kate David, daughter of Will and Marty David, will become a bat mitzvah on May 27 at Sixth & I Historic Synagogue in Washington. Kate lives with her parents and younger sister in Vienna, Va. As a bat mitzvah at Machar, the Washington Congregation for Secular Humanistic Judaism, Kate’s service will blend Jewish customs with a secular celebration of Jewish heritage. She will read a Torah passage about a census and discuss what it means to stand up and be counted today. For her service project, Kate has held fundraisers for the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Her choice of charity represents her deep love of animals.
Alan M. Freeman was installed as chair of the board of governors of Charles E. Smith Life Communities on May 17. Freeman, a partner at Blank Rome LLP in Washington, began volunteering at the Hebrew Home in tribute to his grandparents.
From left: Daisy Abramson Hand, Henry Smith Zamore and Anika Zia Gonzalez Photo provided Daisy Abramson Hand, Henry Smith Zamore and Anika Zia Gonzalez of the Jewish Cultural School of Machar, the Washington Congregation for Secular Humanistic Judaism, will celebrate their b’nai mitzvah on May 28 at Sixth & I Historic Synagogue in Washington. Daisy, daughter of David Abramson and Kelly Hand, will present her research project, “Anti-semitism and Racism at the 1936 Nazi Olympics.” Daisy is in the seventh grade at Washington Latin Public Charter School. Henry, a seventh-grader at E.L. Haynes Public Charter School in Washington, will speak on “The Evolution of the Death Penalty in American and Jewish Law.” Anika is in the seventh grade at Oyster-Adams Bilingual School in Washington. Her research project is “Changes in Jewish Women’s Freedom and Marriage Traditions.”
