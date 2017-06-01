Federation appoints interim head as search continues

Eileen Frazier, chief operating officer of the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington, was appointed the organization’s interim CEO at a meeting of the board on May 24.

Outgoing CEO Steven A. Rakitt is due to depart on June 30. According to a statement sent to the Federation’s listserv, Frazier will begin her new role on July 1 and continue until a permanent CEO is named.

Frazier also served as interim CEO from May 2010 until January 2011, when Rakitt began working at the Federation.

A 17-member committee led by Gary Berman and Liza Levy has been conducting the search for a permanent replacement since Rakitt announced his departure late last year. They have retained the New York-based search firm DRG to help in the process.

—Dan Schere