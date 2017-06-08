Obituaries for June 8, 2017

Betty Ann Weintraub

Betty Ann Weintraub, of Chevy Chase, died on May 29.

She was the beloved wife of Alan M. Weintraub; devoted mother of Jeffrey (Cassandra) Weintraub, Andrew (Joanne) Weintraub and Lisa (Edgar) Bridges; loving sister of the late Albert Cohn; cherished grandmother of Racheland Alex Weintraub, Caleb (Amber) Weintraub, Noah (Brigid) Weintraub, Eliza Weintraub, Julian and Bernadette Bridges; loving great-grandmother of Finn Seneca Weintraub.

Also survived by many loving relatives. Contributions may be made to The Women’s Board of the American Heart Association or Washington

Hebrew Congregation. Arrangements by Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care. n