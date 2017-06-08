Celebrations for June 8, 2017

Hannah Lebovics and Michael Mandler Photo provided Dr. Robert and Amy Lebovics of Englewood, N.J., announce the engagement of their daughter Hannah to Michael Dan Mandler, son of Dr. Raul Mandler and Dr. Sylvia Edelstein of Bethesda. Hannah graduated from Frisch High School in 2012 and received a bachelor of science degree in public health from the University of Maryland in 2015. She has just received her bachelor of science degree in nursing from the Massachusetts General Hospital. Michael received a bachelor of science degree in chemistry from the University of Maryland in 2015. He is a doctoral candidate in Biochemistry at Harvard University. The couple met at the University of Maryland after joining the chemistry fraternity and spent a summer studying at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem.
Shoshanna Udler Photo provided Shoshanna Udler, daughter of Jen and Josh Udler of Potomac, will celebrate her bat mitzvah on June 11. She and her family are members of Chabad Potomac and Beth Sholom Congregation in Potomac. She will read Megillat Ruth. Joining in her simcha are her grandparents, Arline Udler of Potomac and Eileen and Fred Wolpert of Olney, and many other family members and friends. Shoshanna is a sixth-grade student at the Melvin J. Berman Hebrew Academy. For her bat mitzvah project, she collected dance clothing and gear for the non-profit Traveling Tutus, which distributes the items to kids in need.
Attending Temple B’nai Shalom’s confirmation on May 28 are, from left: Shayna Cherington, Leah Ican, Andrew Lefcourt, Rabbi Amy R. Perlin, Andrew Strasberg, Kyle Goldman, Robert West, Rabbi Laura Rappaport, David Kronthal, Amanda Kamen and Lenny Kaznachey. The confirmation class led a worship service and their recorded speeches (called JEW Talks. modeled on TED Talks) were played during the ceremony. Photo by Frank Kohn
