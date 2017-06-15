Community for June 15, 2017

Seaboard USY marked the end of Shabbat at its spring convention on May 27 with a Havdalah ceremony. About 250 USYers from Greater Washington came together at Camp Louise. Photo by Evina Denenberg
Seaboard USY recognized its chapters for their hard work and named Congregation Beth Emeth in Herndon as Seaboard Region Chapter of the Year. Photo by Evina Denenberg
Hazzan Matthew Klein, right, of Congregation Beth El of Montgomery County, was honored June 2 after six years at the congregation. He and his wife, Rabbi Elyssa Austerklein, also pictured, are moving to Akron, Ohio, where they will jointly lead Beth El Congregation. Photo by Mitchell Solkowitz
Congregation Beth Emeth of Herndon celebrated its annual Congregant Appreciation Day on June 4 as past presidents performed a symbolic burning of the mortgage, which was paid off this year. Photo by Susan Berger
Celebrating their election to the NOVA Council BBYO board are: Amanda Meyers, Jessie Berner, Natalia Paley Whitman, Leah Kappel, Elise Zimmerman, Eva Hayman, Eli Smolen, Jacob Levy, Jake Borenstein, Andrew Lieberman and Josh Dornfeld. Photo provided
