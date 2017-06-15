Celebrations for June 15, 2017

Temple Beth Ami in Rockville honored its 2017 Confirmation Class on May 20. Pictured from left are: front row: Lori Fein (supervisor), Cantor Larry Eschler, Rabbi Gary Pokras, Rabbi Baht Weiss, Kim Roberts (director of education); 2nd row: Sydney White, Mica Miller, Jamie Grossberg, Jennifer Samuels, Meredith Halperin; 3rd row: Benjamin Shapero, Jordyn Wagman, David Molot, Jack Kahler; 4th row: Harris Edenbaum, Jared Ezrin, Hope Rosner.
Lydia Swartz Photo provided Lydia March Swartz, daughter of Jennie Guilfoyle and Mark Swartz, will become a bat mitzvah on June 17 at the Silver Spring Civic Center. Lydia is a member of Machar, the Washington Congregation for Secular Humanistic Judaism, and has been attending Machar’s Jewish Cultural School for six years. For her bat mitzvah project, Lydia is exploring theatrical portrayals of Shylock, the notorious moneylender in Shakespeare’s “The Merchant of Venice.” Lydia loves theater and has acted in many plays put on by Lumina Studio Theatre.
Lola Rogin Photo provided Lola Ehart Rogin, daughter of Joshua and Bridget Rogin, will become a bat mitzvah on June 17 at the Silver Spring Civic Center. Lola is a member of Machar, the Washington Congregation for Secular Humanistic Judaism, and has been attending Machar’s Jewish Cultural School for seven years. For her bat mitzvah project, Lola has been speaking to Jewish girls around the world — including in Israel, Morocco, Mexico and Lithuania — to compare their lives and experiences with her own. Lola is excited to celebrate her bat mitzvah with family and friends.
Rachel Hannah Rabinowitz will become a bat mitzvah at Congregation Har Shalom in Potomac on June 17. Rachel is the daughter of Scott and Diana Rabinowitz and has a 16-year-old brother, Joshua. Rachel is a seventh grader at Frost Middle School and will be attending the Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School next year. Rachel also skates on a synchronized ice skating team with D.C. Edge.
