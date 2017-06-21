Teens, other athletes ready to compete at world Maccabiah

Beth Ellinport has been playing soccer since she was 4 years old, and started competing in a league during first grade.

Now 17, the Gaithersburg athlete will fly to Israel next week to join 17 other American girls who will form a soccer team for what Beth called “the biggest games” of her life — the Maccabiah, often referred to as the Jewish Olympics.

“I’m very nervous,” Beth said Monday. “But probably more excited than nervous.”

The 20th Maccabiah will bring together 10,000 athletes and 22,000 fans from 80 countries to compete in 45 events ranging from baseball and gymnastics to karate and golf. This year Maryland, the District of Columbia and Virginia will send 65 athletes to compete.

This year’s Maccabiah, a quadrennial sporting event in Israel that began in 1932, will run from July 4 to 17. It is organized by Maccabi World Union, “a Zionist organization that utilizes sports as a means to bring Jewish people of all ages closer to Judaism and Israel,” according to its website.

Beth, a rising senior at Quince Orchard High School in Gaithersburg, has competed in the Jewish Community Center Maccabi Games that take place in the United States, but this will be her first time competing internationally.

She is excited to “experience both aspects of my life [soccer and Judaism] at one time” and play “against people who have the same passion and dedication I have for sports and religion.”

Locally, she plays soccer for Quince Orchard and at the Bethesda Soccer Club, and attends Shaare Torah in Gaitherburg.

She will compete in the junior division with girls ages 15 to 18 from around the United States. She has less than two weeks to train with her newly assembled team before their first match. It will be July 7 against Sweden. Her second match will be on July 10 against Australia.

Hours after her second match ends, Potomac resident Reuben Winston, 18, will be lining up to run a half-marathon in Jerusalem.

A recent graduate of the Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School, Winston has competed in the JCC Maccabi Games.

“Other than [winning] a medal, I just want to meet a lot of people from around the world who have a passion for running, Israel and sports in general,” he said.

Winston started running during sixth grade, prompted by his sister’s success at it. He focused on the one-mile and two-mile run during high school but chose to enter the half-marathon in the Maccabiah because “the training is not as brutal.”

The half-marathon is “not as much strain on your body because you’re not training as hard. It is about keeping your pace. With the mile, some people would say you’re sprinting the whole time.”

Because of Maccabiah age rules, he can’t compete in the junior division; instead, he’ll be one of the youngest runners in the open division, which includes men up to age 39.

Winston was prompted to apply for the Maccabiah by his high school coach, Jason Belinkie, who ran the half-marathon in Israel in 2013. Belinkie’s team brought home a silver medal that year.

Athletics are going to be a key part of both teens’ futures. Beth has signed up to play soccer for George Washington University while pursuing a degree in engineering. Winston will be running for Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pa., which he will attend in the fall.

Winston, who also heads for Israel next week, said of the Maccabiah: “If it is half as awesome as [Belinkie] said it was, I’m sure I’ll have an amazing time.”

This is the first of two stories about Washington-area competitors preparing for the Maccabiah.

Local delegation to the 2017 Maccabiah Games

This year’s Maccabiah will bring 10,000

athletes to the Jewish state. The American delegation

includes 65 teens and adults from Maryland,

Washington and Virginia.

Eric Abel, Owings Mills

Kylie Albertsen, Woodstock, Md.

Linda April, Rockville

Michael April, Rockville

Abby Benson-McCarthy, Centreville, Va.

Mitchell Berliner, Potomac

Veronica Binstock, Severna Park, Md.

Lawrence Block, Boyds

Crystal Bridge, North Potomac

Joseph Burkinshaw, Germantown

Zachary Burkinshaw, Germantown

Eliana Cowen, Rockville

Natasha Dabrowski, Washington

Kayla Devlin, Annapolis

Jessica Eig, Clarksburg

Ilana Eisenstein, Washington

Beth Ellinport, Gaithersburg

Nathan Engel, Annapolis

Leya Essex, California, Md.

Matthew Feldman, Rockville

Aaron Franco, College Park

Martin Freeman, Silver Spring

Isaac Frumkin, Washington

Stuart Goldberg, Silver Spring

Kaitlin Goodman, North Potomac

Eliana Gottdenker, Bethesda

Beth Hagler, Silver Spring

Amit Hanadari-Levy, North Bethesda

Erica Hjelle, Sandy Spring

Naomi Jaffe, McLean

Aaron Kaplan, Fulton

Liana Keesing, McLean

Nava Kiss, Fairfax

Bryan Knapp, Washington

Brad Levin, Cockeysville

William Lewis, Bethesda

Douglas Markoff, Germantown

Michael Morgenstern, Rockville

Jack Mutchnik, Washington

David Ostroff, Arlington

Nicole Piercy, Newport News

Robinson Prebish, Richmond

Aaron Rabinowitz, Washington

Julia Reicin, Potomac

Joseph Reuben, Frederick

Brooke Richman,Potomac

Leon Roday, Henrico, Va.

Shayna Rose, Baltimore

Josh Rosemore, Pikesville

Jake Rozhansky, Takoma Park

Anna Salasky, Virginia Beach

Rachel Salasky, Virginia Beach

Neil Schechter, Washington

Rachel Sharkey, Bowie

Rebecca Silberman, Silver Spring

Jessica Singer, Washington

Casey Skvorc, Rockville

David Snyder, Baltimore

Sarah Solomon, Rockville

Maxwell Spiritos, Olney

Taylor Stone, Herndon

Aaron Struminger, Elkton

Julie Tucker, Columbia

Reuben Winston, Potomac

Andrew Zuckerman, Potomac