Community for June 22, 2017

Elinor Ginzler of Jewish Council for the Aging receives the Ted Farber Professional Excellence Award on behalf of her and colleague Carol Croll from JCA Executive Director David Gamse at the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington’s annual meeting on June 7.
Outgoing Federation CEO Steve Rakitt, left, presents Rabbi Fred Scherlinder Dobb of Adat Shalom Reconstructionist Congregation with the Matthew H. Simon Rabbinical Award. Photos by Robert Stevens
Outgoing Federation President Robert Zahler, left, presents Jeff Distenfeld with the Jack Kay Campaigner of the Year Award.
Ben Milakofsky receives the Jerome J. Dick Young Leadership Award from Federation incoming co-president Liza Levy.
