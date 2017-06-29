Obituaries for June 29, 2017

Louis Datlow

Louis Datlow, 91, died on June 23.

He was the last of eight children of Aaron and Rose Datlow. He was a custom luxury home builder, artist and philanthropist. He served courageously in World War II with his brothers Myer, David and Paul.

Datlow is survived by his beloved son, Ellis Datlow; predeceased by his beloved wife, June Geller Datlow; beloved uncle of Doris Hurwitz, Rhonda Hurwitz, Neil Hurwitz and Roger Hurwitz and remembered by cousins, nephews, nieces and many friends. Arrangements by Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Vivian Brenda Katzke

Vivian Brenda Katzke (nee Sudberg) of Brookeville died on June 25. She was 76 years old.

She was born on Oct. 15, 1940, and grew up in New York City, the daughter of Joseph and Minnie Sudberg.

She married Stuart Katzke in 1962 and received a bachelor’s degree in psychology the same year. She later obtained a master’s degree in education and taught elementary school for several years.

After raising her children, Katzke went back to school and received an associate’s degree in computer programming and had a second career as a programmer-analyst.

In retirement, the Katzkes enjoyed traveling, camping, entertaining friends and going to the theater.

Katzke is survived by a loving husband of 54 years, Stuart Katzke; her brothers, Arnold, Stanley and Lenny Sudberg and their families; her children Robin Gilbert (Gary) and Evan Katzke (Michele) and grandchildren AJ and Kelsey Gilbert.

Contributions may be made to the Mercy Health Foundation with a request to support the oncology department and outpatient chemotherapy center. Arrangements by Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Lynne Rose Kaplan Zusman

Lynne Rose Kaplan Zusman, of Washington, died on June 23. She was 78 years old.

Zusman was born in New York City on March 27, 1939, to Claire Harris Kaplan and Edward Emmanuel Kaplan.

She graduated from Bryn Mawr College in 1959 and was one of six women in the graduating class of Yale Law School where she earned her juris doctor in 1962.

After holding prominent posts in government — she was the first female section chief in the civil division of the U.S. Department of Justice — Zusman blazed a trail by becoming a solo law practitioner and advocating tirelessly on behalf of her clients for more than 30 years. She was fiercely dedicated to her law practice until her last breath.

She was also the editor of two volumes on counterterrorism following the Sept. 11 attacks, including “The Law of Counterterrorism,” published by the American Bar Association Section of Administrative Law and Regulatory Practice in 2011.

Zusman is survived by her three children, Nancy-Ellen Zusman (Bob Lee), Karen Jill Zusman and Peter Michael Zusman; her sister, Anita Kaplan Linker; her ex-husband, Morris Zusman; and her grandchildren, Madeline and Jacob Lee. Arrangements by Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.