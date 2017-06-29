Community for June 29, 2017

Honorees at the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington’s annual gala on June 15 are, from left, Rabbi William Rudolph, Stuart Lessans and Sheldon Grosberg. Photo courtesy of JCRC
Rabbi Uri Topolosky of Beth Joshua Congregation, joins a gathering of refugees, advocates, and faith leaders for a rally in front of the White House on World Refugee Day. June 20, 2017.
Temple Rodef Shalom’s clergy and band lead a service on Hot Shabbat, an outdoor celebration June 17 at the Falls Church congregation. Photo by Ellie Mandell and Henry Winokur
Fran Pfeffer, second from right, retiring director of Temple Rodef Shalom’s Early Childhood Programs, was honored this month for her 11 years of service. Also pictured are, from left, Jessica Salen. Anja Chase, Erika Thetard, Jane Rutt and Jan Schrager. Photo by Ellie Mandell and Henry Winokur
