Anti-Semitic, white supremacist flyers dropped in Washington neighborhood

Anti-Semitic and white supremacist flyers were dropped at houses in neighborhoods of northwest Washington.

Residents of the Glover Park neighborhood found the two-sided flyers dropped on their front doorstep Wednesday morning, the local Fox affiliate, Fox5 reported.

The flyers were dropped at both Jewish and non-Jewish homes, according to Fox. DC police are aware of the incident.

They offer several conspiracy theories against Jews and call for a war on Jews.

The same flyer has appeared in D.C. neighborhoods before.

—JTA News and Features