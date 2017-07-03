Is Israel home for all Jews, rabbis ask

More than two dozen congregants from Temple Sinai in Washington took their displeasure with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cancellation of an agreement over an egalitarian prayer space at the Western Wall right to where he lives.

In Israel for a congregational tour, the Temple Sinai members joined 500 protesters on Saturday in front of the prime minister’s residence.

Netanyahu’s reneging on the agreement “goes against the basic principles of Zionism as we’ve understood them for decades,” said Temple Sinai Rabbi Jonathan Roos, who was not on the trip. Many congregants, he said, do not know what to think.

The protest was one expression of anger at Netanyahu’s decision to suspend the January 2016 agreement, reached after three years of negotiations between the Israeli government, Jewish Agency for Israel Chairman Natan Sharansky, the Union for Reform Judaism, the United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism and Women of the Wall.

In the Washington area, the suspension prompted discussions at Shabbat services over the nature of the relationship between Israel and American Jews. Hovering in the air was the question over whether synagogues like Temple Sinai would send more groups when their form of worship isn’t welcome by the haredi Orthodox religious establishment.

For Roos, the suspension is the straw that broke the camel’s back. “This brings it to the point where we have to ask, are we on two separate paths in terms of what Israel should look like,” he said.

Rabbi Rachel Anne Hersh of Adat Shalom Reconstructionist Congregation in Bethesda said she has heard “profound frustration” from congregants since Netanyahu made his decision on June 25. Members want to respect the traditions of Orthodox Jews, but feel that liberal Jews are owed the same in return.

“Many members of our congregation have connected strongly to Israel and hope for pluralism and diversity,” she said. “We’re in a state of deep discouragement and concern.”

The agreement’s suspension reverberated so strongly for Rabbi Gary Pokras of Temple Beth Ami in Rockville that he, too, wondered whether it would mean a redefinition of Zionism.

“Is Israel today a home for all Jews?” he said.

But Pokras said it is important for Jews to distinguish between love for Israel and decisions made by its government. He, along with several other rabbis interviewed for this story, said his congregation had no plans to cancel any future trips to Israel, which he would consider a punishment of Israel for the sins of the Netanyahu government.

Rabbi Michael Safra of B’nai Israel Congregation in Rockville agrees. His Conservative congregation has trips to Israel planned for next summer.

“The trips are not in jeopardy,” he said. “Nobody’s questioning our allegiance to the Jewish state. The issue is effecting a change in Israel’s government.”

The religious movements have been more outspoken about the suspension of the agreement than the Jewish communal bodies.

The Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington declined to take a position, calling it in a statement, “a policy matter that has been addressed by the national Jewish Federations of North America system, The Jewish Agency for Israel, the religious denominations and other national organizations.”

In a statement the JFNA said it is “disappointed that a historic decision made more than a year ago by the Government of Israel in support of “one wall for one people” was suspended today,” the organization wrote on Facebook. “We agree with Natan Sharansky that this will make our effort to bring Israel and the Jewish world closer together more difficult.”

The JFNA is the umbrella of local Jewish federations, which send money to Israel and are represented with the Israeli government through the Jewish Agency.

According to UJA-Federation of New York CEO Eric S. Goldstein, the decision to suspend the Kotel agreement “would destroy the fundamental principle that Israel, our Jewish homeland, is a place where all Jews can and must feel at home,” the Jerusalem Post reported.

“The Kotel agreement would have protected worship for Jews of every denomination,” Goldstein continued. “Instead, a single group will continue to control prayer at the Kotel, restricting the rights of millions of Israeli and Diaspora Jews.”

The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington issued no statement. In 2015-16 it allocated about $6 million to Israel and other overseas communities, out of $22.8 million in allotments.

For all the disappointment voiced, many say they are not surprised that, given the choice to support Diaspora Jews or haredi parties that give Netanyahu his precarious majority in government, the prime minister would pick the latter.

Or that he would side with the haredim over Sharansky, even though he is a human rights hero.

“Respect comes from who you are as a person; power comes from having seats in the Knesset, and Sharansky has no seats in the Knesset,” said Rabbi Charles Arian of Kehilat Shalom in Gaithersburg.

Arian said to a certain extent the Wall is symbolic for Jews and he has found that praying there is not particularly moving because the crowds make it so chaotic. But Robinson’s Arch, set aside for egalitarian prayer, and whose development Netanyahu’s decision has quashed, is where he does feel a sense of spirituality.

Netanyahu’s decision didn’t close Robinson’s arch. What it did do is reject the Jewish state’s recognition of liberal Judaism.

“Do Israelis care?” wrote American Israeli author Daniel Gordis in the Jerusalem Post. “Not one little bit.”

Instead of wringing his hands, he wrote that “if American Jews want to win (and preserve Israel as the nation-state of the entire Jewish people at the same time), they have to make this Israelis’ problem. They have to create a coalition crisis larger than anything [the haredim] in can precipitate.”

