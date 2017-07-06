JFNA to launch campaign on Kotel, conversion bill issues

The Jewish Federations of North America will be launching a campaign to ensure the voice of the Jewish Diaspora — and its supporters in Israel — continue to be heard by the Israeli government, particularly when it comes to the recent suspension of the Kotel agreement and an Israeli cabinet committee advancing a bill to place all conversions in Israel under the haredi Orthodox Chief Rabbinate, CEO Jerry Silverman said Thursday.

The organization is still hammering out the details, he said.

“The plan is to use all vehicles at our disposal, from social media to marketing to people to people to working with the Jewish Agency and influencers,” he said. The goal is not to threaten Israel with the withdrawal of American Jewish support, he added, but to show “we’re going to be in your face about [these issues].”

The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington has not taken a position about either issue, but Silverman said he was confident that all local federations will be active in JFNA’s efforts whether or not they take a public stances. Washington Federation leaders were at the Jewish Agency meeting in Israel on June 25 when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suspended the Kotel agreement.

Netanyahu suspended the agreement, which provided space and oversight for egalitarian prayer at the Western Wall, after more than a year of stalled progress and, before that, several years of negotiations. The conversion bill, meanwhile, was advanced a few days later and makes the rabbinate the only body authorized by the government to perform conversions in Israel.

Non-Orthodox Jewish leaders feel betrayed by these moves by the government, even though the conversion bill has been delayed for six months amid negotiations, and the JFNA campaign’s goal is to keep up the pressure.

“The clear message is we have a love for Israel, we think Israel is a miracle,” Silverman said. “[But] we want an Israel we love to love us.”

