Obituaries for July 13, 2017

Alice Baum

Alice Baum, of Gaithersburg, died on July 4.

She was the loving wife of Howard Baum; devoted mother of Allen (Stacy) Baum and Sarah Baum and adored grandmother of Samantha and Benjamin Baum. Contributions can be made to the Brandeis National Committee. Arrangements by Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Lauri Sue Weisberg Goldberg

Lauri Sue Weisberg Goldberg, of Rockville, died on June 29.

She was the beloved mother of Joseph “Joey” Harrison Goldberg; loving daughter of Gail and Charles Weisberg; beloved granddaughter of the late Norma and William Lewis and Lillian and Harry Weisberg; treasured sister of David Weisberg (Rikki Hommel) and Michael Weisberg (Elizabeth Goldberg); aunt of Marti, Oscar, William and Henry Weisberg. She is also survived by grieving family and friends.

Contributions may be made to a charity of choice.

Lillian ‘Libby’ Titlebaum Kaner

Lillian “Libby” Titlebaum Kaner, of Rockville, died at her home on June 8. She was 89 years old.

She was the beloved wife and best friend of 58 years of the late Melvin Kaner. She was the much-loved mother of Ellen and Bill Bresnick of Potomac, Paul Kaner of Sharon, Mass., Debbi and Bob Goldich of Blue Bell, Pa., and Michael and Barbara Kaner of Newtown, Pa. She was the adored “nana” of Bethany (Bresnick) and Jay Spector, Sara (Bresnick) and Adam Tennen, Matthew Goldich and Robyn Weinstein, Russell Goldich, Mitchell Goldich, Shelly Kaner, Stephanie Kaner, Jason Kaner and Joshua Kaner and the late Max Steven Kaner. She was also the cherished “GG” of Jordyn, Micah, Rylie, Blake, Liam and Graham. She was also the daughter of the late Sarah and Myer Titlebaum of Dorchester, Mass., and the sister of the late Eliot Tanner, Melvin Titlebaum and Ruth Glincher.

Kaner was an active member of Sisterhood for more than 65 years, a life member of Hadassah, a member of Eastern Star and a former president of the Parent’s League of Hebrew College. She was employed by the Beth Israel Hospital as a purchasing agent of medical and surgical supplies. She also worked for the Department of the Navy during World War II.

Contributions may be sent to Torah Fund, 3080 Broadway, New York, NY 10027; Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215 or the Pennsylvania chapter of the FIDF.

Stanley Marks

Stanley Marks, of Bethesda, died on July 4.

He was the beloved husband of Carol Oritt Marks and the late Dale Holtzman Marks; devoted father of Scott (Lori) Marks, Rick (Lori) Marks and Rob (Cara) Marks; loving brother of the late Martin Marks; cherished grandfather of Dana, Alec, Danielle, Melissa, Jamie and Darren. Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Dale Holtzman Marks Memorial Fund at the Lombardi Cancer Center. Arrangements by Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Jack Ratz

Jack Ratz, of Brooklyn, N.Y., died on July 2. He was 91 years old.

Ratz was the son of Moses and Tema Ratz, of Riga, Latvia.

Ratz was forced into labor by the Nazis and persisted through insurmountable trials over 44 months in captivity. After liberation, Ratz studied radio engineering in a German displaced persons camp and emigrated to the United States with $7 in his pocket.

He was a successful, entrepreneurial television repairman whose clients included celebrities and politicians. Later, he became an engineer and foreman for the New York City Transit System; he also taught night courses at multiple City University of New York campuses.

Ratz was a pillar of his community serving several terms as the chairman of the board of his synagogue, Flatbush Park Jewish Center. He was also a speaker and author whose autobiography, “Endless Miracles,” has been a staple of local high schools’ graduations as a gift to graduates.

Jack Ratz is survived by his children, Tevy (Toby) Ratz of North Bellmore, N.Y., Judy (Sidney) Fine of West Hempstead, N.Y., and Dr. Jeffrey (Pearl) Ratz of Woodmere, N.Y.

He is also survived by his grandchildren, Tracy Ratz of North Bellmore, Erin Ratz of Brooklyn, N.Y., Sarah Fine of Queens, N.Y., Elena Fine of Jerusalem, Aaron and Brian Fine of West Hempstead, Tara Ratz of Teaneck, N.J., Avery Ratz and David

Ratz of Israel, and Matthew Ratz of Washington.

He is predeceased by his wife, Doris Whittenberg.

Lois Sacks

Lois Sacks, of North Bethesda, died on July 2.

She was the loving wife of David; devoted mother of Darrin Sacks (Beth Dickhaus) and Jill (Jim) Hammerschmidt. She was the cherished sister of Dr. Gerry (Ellen) Resnick and Jay Resnick (Judy Sarubin); and the adored grandmother of Sophia, Emma and Zac Hammerschmidt.

Contributions may be made to Jewish Social Services Agency (JSSA Hospice) or Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center. Arrangements by Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Edith Landau Ziskind

Edith Landau Ziskind, of Alexandria, died on June 24 at Alexandria Hospital.

Ziskind was born in Vienna, Austria, in 1922. She and her family fled their home upon Adolf Hitler’s annexation of Austria.

In the wake of the 1938 Munich Pact, Ziskind fled across Nazi Germany to the Baltic port of Danzig, from which she traveled by ship to France. Caught in the subsequent Nazi-led/French occupation government assisted “Raffle” (round-up) of Parisian Jews, she pleaded with the Parisian authorities to allow her family a delay in being sent to the suburban Paris Roland-Garros/Drancy station for deportation to Auschwitz and other concentration camps.

Granted the exception of a delay, she and her family used the opportunity to escape to unoccupied Vichy, France. She and her family hid in a local family’s home to escape deportation. Betrayed by their landlady, Ziskind and her family had to flee a fourth time by seeking passage across the Alps to refuge in Switzerland on New Year’s Eve, 1942.

Once resettled, she was able to be trained as a concierge for Swiss luxury hotels, completing the equivalent of an associate’s degree in the field. On the Riviera after the war, she met her future husband, Samuel Ziskind, an American soldier.

The couple settled in Alexandria, Va., in 1955, where Samuel was managing editor of the Army’s magazine “Army Digest.” She spent 18 years in the Alexandria Public Schools, serving much of that time as assistant to the principal of Barrett Elementary School.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Samuel, of Alexandria; a son, Burton Leslie, also of Alexandria; and a daughter, Michele Jonas, of Merion, Pa.; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren in the United States and Israel.

Contributions may be made to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, Organization for Rehabilitation and Training (ORT), or Agudas Achim Congregation. Funeral arranged by Jefferson Funeral Chapel.