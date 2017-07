Bruce and Carol Targoff of Potomac celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 28 with their family and loved ones: daughters Lauren Targoff Abrams of Clarksburg, Janel Targoff Yablon (Gary) of Brunswick and Rebecca Targoff Simpson (Tim) of Pooleville; grandaughters Sydney Yablon, Madison Yablon, Delaney Yablon and Sweet Caroline Simpson; and grandsons Noah B. Abrams, Andrew Abrams and Hayden Yablon.