What’s your favorite bedtime story?

Interviews and photographs by Dan Schere

At PJ Library of Greater Washington’s Sweet Summer Series event at Tutti Frutti Frozen Yogurt in North Bethesda.

Sara Brandriss and Sloane

“Corduroy” by Don Freeman

Jackie Burman and Dina and Ariel

“Something from Nothing” by Phoebe Gilman

Rona Benhorin and Daniel

“A Sick Day for Amos McGee” by Philip C. Stead

Dana Zatman and Jonah Shafner

“The Snail and the Whale” by Julia Donaldson

Sidra Jeffries and Clara

“Twinkle Twinkle Little Star”

Sivan Givon and Agam

“Guess How Much I Love You” by Sam McBratney