On Sunday, July 21, Pearl Helene Kassin of Montgomery Village. Beloved wife of 58 years to the late Richard B. Kassin; devoted and loving mother of Rhonda (Donald) Fried; Debra (Robert z”l) Sova; Jodi (Jack) Kern and Shelli (Joseph) Golden. Pearl had five brothers, and was predeceased by three, Jack, Dr. Samuel and Abraham Korman. Pearl’s surviving siblings are Murray (Elaine) and Dr. David (Irina) Korman. Pearl is also survived by her adoring grandchildren, Eric (Renae) Fried; David (Angela) Fried; Stacie (Andrew) Vernor; Michal Sprecher; Gabriella Sprecher; Elieza and Maggie Golden. She was the great-grandmother of Endymion, Draven, Theoden and Warrick Fried, Kassin Fried, Nolan and Paxton Vernor and Johnny Strom. Memorial contributions may be made to one of the following charities, Chabad Lubavitch of Upper Montgomery County; Montgomery Hospice; Boys Town Jerusalem, or Chabad’s Children of Chernobyl. Arrangements entrusted to Danzansky-Goldberg Memorial Chapels, Inc.