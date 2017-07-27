Letters July 27, 2017

Holding back Israel support doesn’t help Jews

Philanthropist Isaac “Ike” Fisher’s suspension of support over the government’s decision on the Kotel and conversions endangers Israel’s security and economy and benefits neither Israeli nor Diaspora Jews (“Groups move carefully on Kotel accord freeze,” July 13).

The long-established egalitarian section already provides prayer space for women who pray with men while wearing tallis and tefillin.

Regarding the Gordian knot issue of conversions, it is deeply saddening that any Jew would use financial pressure to force the hand of Israel’s elected government. The current arrangement has not prevented Israel from providing a safe haven for Jews, who have made the desert bloom despite ongoing existential threats, and perhaps no “solution” will ever truly resolve this complex issue.

All supporters of Israel might most productively focus on the ongoing existential threats Israel faces. The issue of conversion is one to be dealt with in a less troubled time.

JULIA LUTCH

Davis, Calif.

King of the Bloody Mary

Our favorite family alcoholic drinks are Bloody Marys, but I never get them just right.

Thanks to Joshua London’s recipe, they are perfect (“The key to this cocktail is balance,” L’chaim, June 29). And I’m now known as “the bloody king.”

London’s articles are always precise, timely and informative (unlike most of your recipes, which are way too long and complicated).

PHILIP SPECTOR

Baltimore

Health care: too much regulation

Medicaid was meant to support the needy. I’m concerned that expansion has put way too many people on Medicaid who really don’t need to be on Medicaid (“Coalition acts against GOP bill,” July 13). I also think that some take advantage of this by making sure they do not earn enough money or they get thrown out of Medicaid.

I think the Affordable Care Act caused businesses to stop hiring employees or stop covering health care for employees, hoping they would then choose the ACA as an alternative.

I don’t think the public really knows what is in the new proposals. I wouldn’t trust the federal government to make health decisions on my behalf any more than I trust the insurance companies.

Too much regulation is such a disadvantage. This is a complicated system and it seems we have more problems now than we did before any of this became law. It is all way too nontransparent, and politicians are making decisions about health care while they have little reason to worry about their own health care.

I think letting the states own up to health care is no worse than what we have now. If the federal government helps subsidize the states, that will help, but the states also need to pull in their belts and put the money where most needed to help people.

We have to start somewhere, so we need to give whatever proposals come up a fair chance and then change what is not working. It is better than keeping what we have now, which is costing all a lot of money. It has not been proven that the Affordable Care Act provided better care for those who have it. I agree with much in this expose from a Jewish point of view, but not all of it.

ELLEN LERNER

Rochester, N.Y.