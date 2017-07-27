Hannah Monicken Senior Writer

Hannah Monicken is a journalist, politics junkie and lover of puns. She will probably be the first person you meet from the state of North Dakota and prior to WJW she honed her skills writing for a Washington, D.C., nonprofit, covering her home state at The Bismarck Tribune and coordinating communications for a U.S. House political campaign. Her beat now is the wide world of Jewish Washington, with a particular love for fascinating local history and people, along with the adrenaline rush of breaking news.

A graduate of Macalester College in Minnesota, she majored in political science, with minors in media studies and (nerd alert) mathematics. During her college years, she played club rugby, but now mostly settles for running, semi-regular yoga and the occasional social softball league. When not working, she is most likely reading, traveling, refreshing twitter or steadfastly whittling down her Netflix “to watch” list.