Jewish community sets up funds to help Houston

Seeing the devastation of Hurricane Harvey in Houston from afar has left many feeling helpless to help. That includes Avital Ingber, the incoming CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Houston, who is watching the storm from here in Washington.

“It’s heartbreaking and devastating to see the photos and hear the stories of what the community is experiencing,” said Ingber, who is chief development officer for the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington until she moves to Houston in November.

Ingber said she is in constant communication with the current CEO Lee Wunsch, with those who have been affected and with other CEOs from federations across the country who are ready to help.

The best way to help right now, said both Ingber and Taryn Baranowski, the chief marketing officer for the Houston federation, is financially. By Sunday evening, the Washington Federation had set up a dedicated fund that will go directly to victims of the flooding. It can be accessed at shalomdc.org.

“The challenge right now is that we don’t have all the information because the weather is still so bad,” Baranowski said. About 71 percent of the Jewish population of Houston lives in areas most affected by flooding, she added.

Baranowski said that despite the urge to lend a hand in Houston, no one should attempt to travel to volunteer in Houston yet. Wait until the community has had a chance to assess the damage and understand how to start rebuilding, she said.

When it is safe to go, a number of synagogues, including Washington, have expressed interest in setting up volunteer trips.

“Once the damage is fully assessed, there will likely be opportunities through synagogues and other humanitarian groups to volunteer on the ground in support of the relief effort,” Zach Briton, Jewish Federation of Greater Washington’s campaign director said in an email. “All relief efforts right now are being directed to ensure the safety of all those who have been affected.”

In addition to the Washington Federation, B’nai B’rith International has opened its Disaster Relief Fund to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey. According to a statement Monday the organization said it will “continue to monitor and assess the needs of those in Texas.” For information, go to bnaibrith.org.

The Evelyn Rubenstein JCC in Houston reported suffering flood damage. Before the hurricane, it collected emergency supplies and will serve as a distribution center for the Jewish community. The Jewish Family Service also reported flood damage as did at least three Houston synagogues.

The hurricane first made landfall on Friday evening near Corpus Christi, Texas, about 200 miles southwest of Houston.

More rainfall and flooding are expected in the coming days. On Monday morning, the center of Harvey was entering the Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center, which warned that “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding continues in southeastern Texas and flash flood emergencies are in effect for portions of this area.”

The update said that an additional 12 to 25 inches of rain are expected to accumulate through Friday over the upper Texas coast and into southwestern Louisiana, with some isolated areas receiving up to 50 inches of rain including the Houston/Galveston metropolitan area. It also warned of possible tornadoes over the next day. More than two feet of rain fell between late Saturday night and late Sunday night. City residents who were not in a safe place were evacuated from their homes by boats and helicopters. Many were taken to makeshift shelters since the emergency shelters prepared for the natural disaster proved to not be enough.

Houston’s two main airports reportedly suspended commercial flights and two hospitals evacuated their patients. Freeways throughout the city were under water with some flood waters nearly reaching the bottom of road signs.

At least three people have been confirmed dead in the flooding.

—JTA News and Features contributed to this report.

