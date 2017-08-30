Obituaries for Aug. 24, 2017

Warren Kaplan, lawyer for civil rights, dies

Warren Kaddish Kaplan of Potomac died at his home Aug. 13. He was 82.

Kaplan grew up in Malden, Mass., attending public schools, Harvard College (class of 1956) and then Harvard Law School (class of 1959). During law school he traveled to Cuba where, reporting for the Malden Evening News, he obtained an in-person interview with Cuban President Fidel Castro.

Kaplan then took a job with the Massachusetts attorney general’s office, working for Ed Brooke. In the summer of 1965, he signed on with the Lawyers Constitutional Defense Committee, traveling to Bogalusa, La., to provide legal assistance for those marching for civil rights during a violent time.

He moved to Washington in 1968, to join Melrod, Redman & Gartlan, a law firm specializing in banking and real estate, where Kaplan oversaw the litigation department. During his 25-year tenure at the firm, he litigated cases pro bono for the American Civil Liberties Union. He won a landmark decision in 1972 striking down compulsory chapel services at U.S. military institutions. He was awarded the Alan Barth Service Award by the ACLU in 1981.

In 1994, Kaplan joined the Washington Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs serving as senior counsel. He litigated many cases including two class-action lawsuits against Amtrak for racial discrimination, winning relief and $24 million in damages and back pay for thousands of Amtrak workers. In another, he compelled the District of Columbia Department of Corrections to prevent sexual discrimination of its employees.

A beloved husband and father, he is survived by Carolyn Stopak, who he married in 2003, and his two sons, Jonathan (Sarah Malarkey) Kaplan and Gabriel (Emily) Kaplan. He is also survived by stepchildren Aaron (Elaine) Stopak and Kimberly (Daniel Peshkin) Stopak, and his grandchildren Toby, Jacob, Samara and Micah Kaplan; and Arielle Stopak and Avery Peshkin. His first wife, Elizabeth Raisbeck, is also surviving.

Contributions can be made to the Washington Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs. Arrangements by Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Tanya Rize

Tayna Rize, of Bowie, died Aug. 12 after a battle with breast cancer.

She and her husband Martin were married for 51 years until his death in 2007 and were longtime residents of Bowie. She worked for the Bowie Blade and the City of Bowie.

She is survived by sons, Greg (Sherri) and Marc (Denise), and grandchildren, Jared, Alexandra, Melissa and Rachel Ozeryan (Vladimir) and great-grandchildren, Hana and Jaxon. Contributions may be made to Children’s National Hospital. Arrangements by Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Donald Sean

Donald Sean, of Rockville, died Aug. 14.

He was the beloved husband of Janet Sean; devoted father of Lloyd Campbell, Douglas Campbell, Michael (Catherine) Sean and Caryn (Kevin) Mitchell; loving brother of Lynda Willett. He is also

survived by grandchildren Conner, Joshua, Jessica, Jolie and Kari.

Contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Arrangements by Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Daniel Weiner

Daniel Weiner, of Sarasota, Fla., died Aug. 12. He was 88.

Weiner was born Dec. 15, 1928 to Max and Bessie (Charney) Weiner, in Philadelphia. A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania’s veterinary school, he worked in the public health service with the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta, where he met his wife. While there, he became active in the city’s Jewish community and presided over the Hebrew Academy of Atlanta.

Before retiring, Weiner received a pilot’s license so that he could fly for pleasure. He purchased a small plane that he and his wife used to travel the United States on weekends. When he came to Florida, Weiner renewed his veterinary license and volunteered at the Mote Marine Aquarium, The Pelican Man’s Bird Sanctuary and emergency animal hospitals as a relief veterinarian.

Weiner was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Sheila Barskin Weiner; and brothers Dr. Raymond Weiner and Charles Weiner. He is survived by his daughter, Hilary Weiner, of Rockville; a brother, Gershon Weiner, of Savannah, Ga.; close friend and companion Muriel Shindler, of Sarasota, Fla., a stepdaughter, Janet Taylor Zwillinger (Dan); a grandson, Kent Zwillinger, of Boston; and several nephews and a niece.

Contributions can be made to Temple Beth Sholom in Sarasota or the Ryan School of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.