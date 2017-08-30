Celebrations for Aug. 31, 2017

Lauren Stein, a Rockville native, has been promoted to executive vice president, drama development, for Sony Pictures Television Studios. She will lead the development of scripted programming for drama series, working across all broadcast, cable and streaming

platforms.

Rebecca Friedland and Joel Finbloom were married on Aug. 20 at Deloach Vineyards in Santa Rosa, Calif. The couple met while attending the Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School in Rockville. They live in Berkeley, Calif., where Finbloom is in graduate school and Friedland is working as a product manager. The couple celebrated their wedding with their parents, Melissa and Robert Friedland and Thera and Sam Swersky, and among family and friends.

Ellis Lefcoe became a bar mitzvah on Aug. 19 at Kol Shalom in Rockville. He is the son of Derrick and Ruth Lefcoe and the grandson of Michael and Penelope Bustin, of Rockville, and Edna Lefcoe, of London, England.