Celebrations for Aug. 31, 2017

Members of the Jewish Genealogy Society of Greater Washington participated in the weeklong International Association of Jewish Genealogy Societies held last month in
Orlando, Fla. Photo provided

Congregation Beth Emeth in Herndon’s (mostly indoors due to wet weather) Beach Party Barbeque on Aug. 18 attracted more than 150 participants, including members of the Men’s Club who grilled in a downpour.
Photo by Susan Berger

Lauren Stein, a Rockville native, has been promoted to executive vice president, drama development, for Sony Pictures Television Studios. She will lead the development of scripted programming for drama series, working across all broadcast, cable and streaming
platforms.

Lauren Stein. Photo provided

Rebecca Friedland and Joel Finbloom were married on Aug. 20 at Deloach Vineyards in Santa Rosa, Calif. The couple met while attending the Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School in Rockville. They live in Berkeley, Calif., where Finbloom is in graduate school and Friedland is working as a product manager. The couple celebrated their wedding with their parents, Melissa and Robert Friedland and Thera and Sam Swersky, and among family and friends.

Joel Finbloom and Rebecca Friedland. Photo provided

 

Ellis Lefcoe became a bar mitzvah on Aug. 19 at Kol Shalom in Rockville. He is the son of Derrick and Ruth Lefcoe and the grandson of Michael and Penelope Bustin, of Rockville, and Edna Lefcoe, of London, England.

Ellis Lefcoe. Photo provided

