High Holiday services on the cheap

The High Holidays are less than two weeks away, but not everyone is affiliated with a congregation or can afford a full-price ticket.

For those looking to attend services anyway, WJW has compiled a (definitely incomplete) list of free or inexpensive (under $50) services in the Washington area.

Some synagogues are offering their own discounted or free tickets for young adults, seniors or college students. Others have joined with other organizations, like EntryPointDC through the Edlavitch Jewish Community Center in Washington, to offer tickets. If the discounted tickets are offered through EntryPointDC, those purchasers must be age 21-39.

Aish Greater Washington

11418 Old Georgetown Road, North Bethesda

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 20, 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 21-22, 8:30 a.m.

Sept. 21-22, children’s program, 10 a.m.

Yom Kippur (at Bender JCC of Greater Washington)

Sept. 29, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30, 9 a.m.

Cost: $50 per holiday through EntryPointDC

Tickets at epdchighholidays.wordpress.com

Beth Chai Congregation

6301 River Road, Bethesda

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 21, family service, 9:30 a.m.

Sept. 21, main service, 10:30 a.m.

Yom Kippur

Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 30, family service, 9:30 a.m.

Sept. 30, main service, 10:30 a.m.

Cost: $40 through EntryPointDC

Tickets at epdchighholidays.wordpress.com

Beth Chaverim Reform Congregation

21740 Beaumeade Circle, Suite 100, Ashburn

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 20, family service, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 20, main service, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21, 10 a.m.

Yom Kippur

Sept. 29, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30, 10 a.m.

Cost: $36 for 25 and under, 70 and over; college students free

Tickets at bcrcva.org

Bethesda-Chevy Chase Jewish

Community Group

Winston Churchill High School, 11300 Gainsborough Road, Potomac

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21, main service, 9:30 a.m.

Sept. 21, family service, 2:45 p.m.

Yom Kippur

Sept. 29, 7 p.m.

Sept 30, main service, 9:30 a.m.

Sept. 30, family service, 2:45 p.m.

Cost: Free, but contributions requested

More information at bccjcg.org

Bethesda Jewish Congregation

6601 Bradley Blvd., Bethesda

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 20, 8 p.m.

Sept. 21, main service, 10 a.m.

Sept. 21, family service, 1:30 p.m.

Yom Kippur

Sept. 29, 8 p.m.

Sept. 30, main service, 10 a.m.

Sept. 30, family service, 1:30 p.m.

Cost: $41 through EntryPointDC

Tickets at epdchighholidays.wordpress.com

Chabad of Alexandria

Courtyard Marriott Pentagon South, 4641 Kenmore Ave., Alexandria

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21-22, 9:30 a.m.

Yom Kippur

Sept. 29, 6:15 p.m.

Sept. 30, 9:30 a.m.

Cost: Free, but donation suggested

Reservations at chabadalexandria.org

Chabad of Upper Montgomery County

11520 Darnestown Road, Gaithersburg

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 20, 6:45 p.m.

Sept. 21-22, 9 a.m.

Yom Kippur

Sept. 29, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 30, 9 a.m.

Cost: Free

More information at ourshul.org

Congregation Beth El of Montgomery County

8215 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 20, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 21-22, 9 a.m.

Yom Kippur

Sept. 29, 6:15 p.m.

Sept. 30, 9 a.m.

Cost: $44 through EntryPointDC

Tickets at epdchighholidays.wordpress.com

Congregation Har Tzeon-Agudath Achim

1840 University Blvd. W., Silver Spring

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 22, 10 a.m.

Cost: $18 individual, $36 family

Tickets at htaa.org

Fabrangen

New York Avenue Presbyterian Church, 1313 New York Ave. NW, Washington

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 20, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 21-22, 9 a.m.

Sept. 21, 4 p.m., Rock Creek Park Picnic Site #1

Yom Kippur

Sept. 29, 6 p.m.

Sept. 30, 9 a.m.

Cost: Free, but donation suggested

More information at fabrangen.org

Jewish Rockville Outreach Center

11304 Old Georgetown Road, Rockville

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 20, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 21-22, 8:30 a.m.

Sept. 23-24, 8:45 a.m.

Yom Kippur

Sept. 29, morning service, 7:30 a.m.

Sept. 29, 6:35 p.m.

Sept. 30, 9 a.m.

Cost: $60 for both Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur

Tickets at jewishroc.org

Kehila Chadasha

Walter Johnson High School, 6400 Rock Spring Drive, Bethesda

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 20, 8 p.m.

Sept. 21 9:30 a.m.

Sept. 22, 9:30 a.m., Veirs Mill Park Activity Building

Yom Kippur

Sept. 29, 6:15 p.m

Sept. 30, 9:30 a.m.

Cost: $41 through EntryPointDC

Tickets at epdchighholidays.wordpress.com

Machar Washington Congregation

Cedar Lane UU Church, 9601 Cedar Lane, Bethesda

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 21, children’s service, 9:30 a.m.

Sept. 21, main service, 10:30 a.m.

Yom Kippur

Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 30, children’s service, 9:30 a.m.

Sept. 30, main service, 10:30 a.m.

Cost: $5 first time attendee, $46 returning attendee (both through EntryPointDC)

Tickets at epdchighholidays.wordpress.com

Maryland School for Jewish Education

The Universities at Shady Grove, 9630 Gudelsky Drive., Rockville

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21, 10 a.m.

Yom Kippur

Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 30, 10 a.m.

Cost: Free, but parking fees

More information at msfje.org

Northern Virginia Hebrew Congregation

1441 Wiehle Ave., Reston

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 20, 8 p.m.

Sept. 21, early service, 7:30 a.m.

Sept. 21, family service, 9:30 a.m.

Sept. 21, main service, 11 a.m.

Yom Kippur

Sept. 29, family service, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 29, main service, 8 p.m.

Sept. 30, family service, 9 a.m.

Sept. 30, main service, 11 a.m.

Cost: $5 through EntryPointDC

Tickets at epdchighholidays.wordpress.com

Ohev Sholom — The National Synagogue

1600 Jonquil St. NW, Washington

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 20, 6:50 p.m.

Sept. 21, 8:30 a.m.

Sept. 22, 9:15 a.m.

Yom Kippur

Sept. 29, 6:35 p.m.

Sept. 30, 8:30 a.m.

Cost: $30 for high school and college students, $35 through EntryPointDC

Tickets at epdchighholidays.wordpress.com

Segulah Minyan

Silver Spring (location upon registration)

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 21-22, 8:30 a.m.

Yom Kippur

Sept. 29, 6:20 p.m.

Sept. 30, morning service, 9:15 a.m.

Cost: $40 donation suggested

Register at segulahminyan.org

Sixth & I Historic Synagogue

600 I St. NW, Washington

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 20, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 20, Reform service, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 21-22, 9 a.m.

Sept. 21, Reform service, 10 a.m.

Yom Kippur

Sept. 29, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 29, Reform service, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 30, 9 a.m.

Sept. 30, Reform service, 10 a.m.

Cost: $18 per service

Tickets at sixthandi.org

Shoreshim

Reston (call 571-445-0563 for location)

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21, 10 a.m.

Yom Kippur

Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 30, 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

More information at restonshoreshim.org

Temple Sinai

3100 Military Rd NW, Washington

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 20, 8 p.m.

Sept. 21, early service, 9:30 a.m.

Sept. 21, sanctuary service, 10 a.m.

Sept. 21, Bet Am service, 10 a.m.

Sept. 21, late service, 11:30 a.m.

Yom Kippur

Sept. 29, early service, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 29, late service, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 30, early service, 9:30 a.m.

Sept. 30, sanctuary service, 10 a.m.

Sept. 30, Bet Am service, 10 a.m.

Sept. 30, late service, 11:30 a.m.

Cost: $5 through EntryPointDC

Tickets at epdchighholidays.wordpress.com

University of Maryland Hillel

Rosenbloom Hillel Center, 7612 Mowatt Lane, College Park

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 20 (Reform, Conservative, Orthodox), 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 21-22, Orthodox morning service, 9 a.m.

Sept. 21, early Reform service, 9:30 a.m.

Sept. 21-22, early Conservative service, 9:30 a.m. (Sept. 21, U-Md. Memorial Chapel)

Yom Kippur

Sept. 29, Orthodox service, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 29, Conservative service, 6:30 p.m. (UMD Memorial Chapel)

Sept. 29, Reform service, 6:45 p.m.

Sept. 30, Orthodox service, 9 a.m.

Sept. 30, Conservative service, 9:15 a.m. (UMD Memorial Chapel)

Sept. 30, Reform service, 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free, but contribution requested

Tickets at marylandhillel.org

WJW intern Rachel Feidelman contributed to this article.