High Holiday services on the cheap

The High Holidays are less than two weeks away, but not everyone is affiliated with a congregation or can afford a full-price ticket.
For those looking to attend services anyway, WJW has compiled a (definitely incomplete) list of free or inexpensive (under $50) services in the Washington area.
Some synagogues are offering their own discounted or free tickets for young adults, seniors or college students. Others have joined with other organizations, like EntryPointDC through the Edlavitch Jewish Community Center in Washington, to offer tickets. If the discounted tickets are offered through EntryPointDC, those purchasers must be age 21-39.
Aish Greater Washington
11418 Old Georgetown Road, North Bethesda
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 20, 7:15 p.m.
Sept. 21-22, 8:30 a.m.
Sept. 21-22, children’s program, 10 a.m.
Yom Kippur (at Bender JCC of Greater Washington)
Sept. 29, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30, 9 a.m.
Cost: $50 per holiday through EntryPointDC
Tickets at epdchighholidays.wordpress.com
Beth Chai Congregation
6301 River Road, Bethesda
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 21, family service, 9:30 a.m.
Sept. 21, main service, 10:30 a.m.
Yom Kippur
Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 30, family service, 9:30 a.m.
Sept. 30, main service, 10:30 a.m.
Cost: $40 through EntryPointDC
Tickets at epdchighholidays.wordpress.com
Beth Chaverim Reform Congregation
21740 Beaumeade Circle, Suite 100, Ashburn
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 20, family service, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 20, main service, 7 p.m.
Sept. 21, 10 a.m.
Yom Kippur
Sept. 29, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30, 10 a.m.
Cost: $36 for 25 and under, 70 and over; college students free
Tickets at bcrcva.org
Bethesda-Chevy Chase Jewish
Community Group
Winston Churchill High School, 11300 Gainsborough Road, Potomac
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21, main service, 9:30 a.m.
Sept. 21, family service, 2:45 p.m.
Yom Kippur
Sept. 29, 7 p.m.
Sept 30, main service, 9:30 a.m.
Sept. 30, family service, 2:45 p.m.
Cost: Free, but contributions requested
More information at bccjcg.org
Bethesda Jewish Congregation
6601 Bradley Blvd., Bethesda
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 20, 8 p.m.
Sept. 21, main service, 10 a.m.
Sept. 21, family service, 1:30 p.m.
Yom Kippur
Sept. 29, 8 p.m.
Sept. 30, main service, 10 a.m.
Sept. 30, family service, 1:30 p.m.
Cost: $41 through EntryPointDC
Tickets at epdchighholidays.wordpress.com
Chabad of Alexandria
Courtyard Marriott Pentagon South, 4641 Kenmore Ave., Alexandria
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21-22, 9:30 a.m.
Yom Kippur
Sept. 29, 6:15 p.m.
Sept. 30, 9:30 a.m.
Cost: Free, but donation suggested
Reservations at chabadalexandria.org
Chabad of Upper Montgomery County
11520 Darnestown Road, Gaithersburg
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 20, 6:45 p.m.
Sept. 21-22, 9 a.m.
Yom Kippur
Sept. 29, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 30, 9 a.m.
Cost: Free
More information at ourshul.org
Congregation Beth El of Montgomery County
8215 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 20, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 21-22, 9 a.m.
Yom Kippur
Sept. 29, 6:15 p.m.
Sept. 30, 9 a.m.
Cost: $44 through EntryPointDC
Tickets at epdchighholidays.wordpress.com
Congregation Har Tzeon-Agudath Achim
1840 University Blvd. W., Silver Spring
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 22, 10 a.m.
Cost: $18 individual, $36 family
Tickets at htaa.org
Fabrangen
New York Avenue Presbyterian Church, 1313 New York Ave. NW, Washington
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 20, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 21-22, 9 a.m.
Sept. 21, 4 p.m., Rock Creek Park Picnic Site #1
Yom Kippur
Sept. 29, 6 p.m.
Sept. 30, 9 a.m.
Cost: Free, but donation suggested
More information at fabrangen.org
Jewish Rockville Outreach Center
11304 Old Georgetown Road, Rockville
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 20, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 21-22, 8:30 a.m.
Sept. 23-24, 8:45 a.m.
Yom Kippur
Sept. 29, morning service, 7:30 a.m.
Sept. 29, 6:35 p.m.
Sept. 30, 9 a.m.
Cost: $60 for both Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur
Tickets at jewishroc.org
Kehila Chadasha
Walter Johnson High School, 6400 Rock Spring Drive, Bethesda
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 20, 8 p.m.
Sept. 21 9:30 a.m.
Sept. 22, 9:30 a.m., Veirs Mill Park Activity Building
Yom Kippur
Sept. 29, 6:15 p.m
Sept. 30, 9:30 a.m.
Cost: $41 through EntryPointDC
Tickets at epdchighholidays.wordpress.com
Machar Washington Congregation
Cedar Lane UU Church, 9601 Cedar Lane, Bethesda
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 21, children’s service, 9:30 a.m.
Sept. 21, main service, 10:30 a.m.
Yom Kippur
Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 30, children’s service, 9:30 a.m.
Sept. 30, main service, 10:30 a.m.
Cost: $5 first time attendee, $46 returning attendee (both through EntryPointDC)
Tickets at epdchighholidays.wordpress.com
Maryland School for Jewish Education
The Universities at Shady Grove, 9630 Gudelsky Drive., Rockville
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21, 10 a.m.
Yom Kippur
Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 30, 10 a.m.
Cost: Free, but parking fees
More information at msfje.org
Northern Virginia Hebrew Congregation
1441 Wiehle Ave., Reston
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 20, 8 p.m.
Sept. 21, early service, 7:30 a.m.
Sept. 21, family service, 9:30 a.m.
Sept. 21, main service, 11 a.m.
Yom Kippur
Sept. 29, family service, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 29, main service, 8 p.m.
Sept. 30, family service, 9 a.m.
Sept. 30, main service, 11 a.m.
Cost: $5 through EntryPointDC
Tickets at epdchighholidays.wordpress.com
Ohev Sholom — The National Synagogue
1600 Jonquil St. NW, Washington
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 20, 6:50 p.m.
Sept. 21, 8:30 a.m.
Sept. 22, 9:15 a.m.
Yom Kippur
Sept. 29, 6:35 p.m.
Sept. 30, 8:30 a.m.
Cost: $30 for high school and college students, $35 through EntryPointDC
Tickets at epdchighholidays.wordpress.com
Segulah Minyan
Silver Spring (location upon registration)
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 21-22, 8:30 a.m.
Yom Kippur
Sept. 29, 6:20 p.m.
Sept. 30, morning service, 9:15 a.m.
Cost: $40 donation suggested
Register at segulahminyan.org
Sixth & I Historic Synagogue
600 I St. NW, Washington
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 20, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 20, Reform service, 8:30 p.m.
Sept. 21-22, 9 a.m.
Sept. 21, Reform service, 10 a.m.
Yom Kippur
Sept. 29, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 29, Reform service, 8:30 p.m.
Sept. 30, 9 a.m.
Sept. 30, Reform service, 10 a.m.
Cost: $18 per service
Tickets at sixthandi.org
Shoreshim
Reston (call 571-445-0563 for location)
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21, 10 a.m.
Yom Kippur
Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 30, 10 a.m.
Cost: Free
More information at restonshoreshim.org
Temple Sinai
3100 Military Rd NW, Washington
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 20, 8 p.m.
Sept. 21, early service, 9:30 a.m.
Sept. 21, sanctuary service, 10 a.m.
Sept. 21, Bet Am service, 10 a.m.
Sept. 21, late service, 11:30 a.m.
Yom Kippur
Sept. 29, early service, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 29, late service, 8:30 p.m.
Sept. 30, early service, 9:30 a.m.
Sept. 30, sanctuary service, 10 a.m.
Sept. 30, Bet Am service, 10 a.m.
Sept. 30, late service, 11:30 a.m.
Cost: $5 through EntryPointDC
Tickets at epdchighholidays.wordpress.com
University of Maryland Hillel
Rosenbloom Hillel Center, 7612 Mowatt Lane, College Park
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 20 (Reform, Conservative, Orthodox), 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 21-22, Orthodox morning service, 9 a.m.
Sept. 21, early Reform service, 9:30 a.m.
Sept. 21-22, early Conservative service, 9:30 a.m. (Sept. 21, U-Md. Memorial Chapel)
Yom Kippur
Sept. 29, Orthodox service, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 29, Conservative service, 6:30 p.m. (UMD Memorial Chapel)
Sept. 29, Reform service, 6:45 p.m.
Sept. 30, Orthodox service, 9 a.m.
Sept. 30, Conservative service, 9:15 a.m. (UMD Memorial Chapel)
Sept. 30, Reform service, 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, but contribution requested
Tickets at marylandhillel.org
WJW intern Rachel Feidelman contributed to this article.
Comments
Jonathan Strum says
The longest running and largest free service (contributions accepted) in the DC area is at Georgetown University. — Gaston Hall, Healy Building just inside the main entrance.
Services are free and no ticket is required though contributions are appreciated. 2 Kol NIdre services — at 6 pm and 8 pm.
Rosh Hashanah Wednesday night at 7:00 pm (Sept 20th).
Thursday (Sept 21) at 9:30 am.
Kol Nidre Yom Kippur (Friday September 29th) services are at both 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm.
Yom Kippur (Saturday September 30th) morning service starts at 9:00 am; Yizkor is about 1:00 pm, Mincha is at 5:30 pm and Neila starts about 7:00 pm.
