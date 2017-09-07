Former Washington-area rabbi living in Virgin Islands reported safe

Rabbi Michael Feshbach, the spiritual leader of the Hebrew Congregation of St. Thomas , is reported to be safe on an island devastated by Hurricane Irma.

Gina Novick posted on Facebook Thursday night that she had received a call from Feshbach’s neighbor, who said the rabbi and his wife Julie Novick were safe in St. Thomas, although their house had sustained damage.

“Part of their roof off, water in the house but they are all ok,” she wrote. “They don’t have cell service.”

Feshbach left Temple Shalom in Chevy Chase this summer after 16 years. More than 20 people had posted on Feshbach’s Facebook account during the last two days praying for the safety of him and his family and inquiring about his condition.

Hurricane Irma tore through the Virgin Islands Wednesday, causing massive floods and ripping the roofs off several buildings, including the local hospital in St. Thomas. USA Today reported that as of Thursday afternoon there were no fatalities, but the island remains without electricity, cell phone or internet service and the 911 emergency system is not working. The Category 5 storm’s 185 mile-per hour winds make it one of the fiercest storms ever recorded in the Atlantic Ocean.

