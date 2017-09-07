Former Washington-area rabbi living in Virgin Islands reported safe

Rabbi Michael Feshbach, the spiritual leader of the Hebrew Congregation of St. Thomas , is reported to be safe on an island devastated by Hurricane Irma.
Gina Novick posted on Facebook Thursday night that she had received a call from Feshbach’s neighbor, who said the rabbi and his wife Julie Novick were safe in St. Thomas, although their house had sustained damage.
“Part of their roof off, water in the house but they are all ok,” she wrote. “They don’t have cell service.”
Feshbach left Temple Shalom in Chevy Chase this summer after 16 years. More than 20 people had posted on Feshbach’s Facebook account during the last two days praying for the safety of him and his family and inquiring about his condition.
Hurricane Irma tore through the Virgin Islands Wednesday, causing massive floods and ripping the roofs off several buildings, including the local hospital in St. Thomas. USA Today reported that as of Thursday afternoon there were no fatalities, but the island remains without electricity, cell phone or internet service and the 911 emergency system is not working. The Category 5 storm’s 185 mile-per hour winds make it one of the fiercest storms ever recorded in the Atlantic Ocean.
dschere@midatlanticmedia.com
Comments
Fay Gold says
I am a childhood friend of Rabbi Feshbach. On one of the posts on his FB page, his sister-in-law replied on Wednesday that they had spoken to them at 1 pm but expected to lose contact with him and his family. Hoping they are safe.
Anne P. says
Because cell towers and power are out! He can not communicate yet!
Joy Chapper and Loni Ellis says
Oh thank God he’s alright. No one should have to upend their lives twice in one year. But we’ll be grateful for his safety and hopefully this will bring out the best in people there. When God closes one door He opens another.
Lori & Bill Garnher says
The Fesbachs were our dear neighbors and friends.in Maryland ..we all pray for the entire Islands safety and well being and send And abundance of Love , Strenghth and Prayers to Michael, Julie Talia and Luna!!!!