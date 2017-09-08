Obituaries for Sept. 7, 2017

Rivkah Goli, worked with Rep. Tom Lantos

Rivkah Goli died at her home in Washington on Aug. 30. She was 61. Born in the Ivory Coast of Africa, she came to work for UNESCO in Paris.

Attracted to Judaism, she met with a rabbi there who said to her, “Rivkah, you will have three challenges. You are a woman, black and Jewish.” In 1995 she moved to the United States to open the UNESCO liaison office in Washington. She later worked in the director-general’s office.

She learned Hebrew in Israel in 1998 and converted to Judaism in 1999. She worked with U.S. Rep. Tom Lantos (D-Calif.) on a commemoration of Raoul Wallenberg, a rescuer of Jews from the Nazis. She collaborated with Lantos in the successful passage of legislation for the United States to return to full status in UNESCO.

She also participated in United Nations peacekeeping missions, traveling to Chad from 2008 to 2010. She enjoyed access to and praise from United Nations leaders and key Washington decision makers.

Mollie Rayman

Mollie Rayman, of Silver Spring, died Aug. 29. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis Rayman; devoted mother of Michael (Marilyn) Rayman and Barry (Linda) Rayman; loving sister of the late Yetta Gerkow and the late Frank Richter. Also survived by 6 cherished grandchildren Frances, Lisa, Jill, Lori, Matthew and Cassandra and eight great-grandchildren. Contributions can be made to a charity of your choice.

