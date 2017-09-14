A fall of flamenco, festivals, book fairs and food

As green leaves turn to brown and T-shirts are swapped for sweaters, Jewish venues in the area are releasing their fall arts and culture lineups.

The Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia in Fairfax aims for a diverse schedule of cultural arts events each season, according to Cultural Arts Director Sarah Berry. “The concept that Judaism is one size fits all is not reflective of who we are,” she said.

This season’s schedule includes plays, films, art exhibits and musical performances, providing a variety of perspectives on Jewish history and issues through artistic expression.

One highlight is musician and composer Michel Nirenberg’s Nov. 12 jazz performance, which integrates his Klezmer roots into his musical composition.

To open the Northern Virginia JCC’s annual book festival and artisanal Chanukah Sale from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, author Faye Moskowitz will speak about her career “shaping dialogue about Jewish American fiction.”

For a complete listing and ticket informations, visit jccnv.org and go to the Arts & Culture tab.

Events include:

THEATER

The Secrets of the Universe

(and other songs)

Oct. 15, 4 p.m.

MUSIC

The Juanito Pascual New Flamenco

Trio Spanish Wine & Tapas Dinner

Oct. 22, 6:30 p.m.

MUSIC

Michel Nirenberg: Brazilian Jazz

with Shtetl Roots

Nov. 12, 7 p.m.

CONVERSATION

Faye Moskowitz — The Wonder

of Growing up Jewish — book fair

kickoff event

Dec. 3, 2 p.m.

FILM

“Footnote” Israeli Film screening —

book fair closing event

Dec. 6, 7 p.m.

This fall, Sixth & I Historic Synagogue in Washington, will host arts events almost every week, ranging from musical performances to live podcast recordings to conversations centered around prominent issues.

Whitney Cummings, executive producer of CBS’s “2 Broke Girls,” discuss her new book, “I’m Fine… And Other Lies,” and hold a meet and greet for attendees. “Expect plentiful oversharing and laughs!” Sixth & I said of the October event.

Also that month, singer-songwriter Gavin Degraw will be make a stop on his RAW Tour.

A complete list of events can be found on the Arts & Entertainment tab at sixthandi.org.

Events include:

CONVERSATION

Salman Rushdie in

conversation

with Aminatta Forna

Sept. 25, 7 p.m.

CONVERSATION

Whitney Cummings conversation

and meet and greet

Oct. 7, 7 p.m.

CONVERSATION

Esther Perel in conversation with

Rabbi Shira Stutman

Oct. 17, 7 p.m.

MUSIC

Atlas Genius Performance with

Magic Giant and Half the Animal

Oct. 16, 8 p.m.

MUSIC

Gavin DeGraw RAW Tour Concert

Oct. 28, 8 p.m.

The Bender Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington in Rockville has expanded its annual Lessans Literary Festival, kicking off the first week in November, into a literary series with monthly programs throughout the year. The first program following the kickoff is with children’s author Laura Gehl on Dec. 5.

In addition, artist Sharon Gabay’s exhibit celebrating the 50th anniversary of Jerusalem’s reunification is open for viewing. On Sept. 14, Gabay will meet and greet with the Bender JCC community. He will be joined by the chairman of Im Tirtzu, the organization that made the exhibit possible.

“The photos of Jerusalem really showcase the city’s diversity. The pictures are so vibrant and they tell such powerful stories,” said the Bender JCC’s cultural arts coordinator, Lisa Del Sesto.

Check out the Arts, Culture & Jewish Life section of benderjccgw.org.

CONVERSATION

Reception with Sharon Gabay

Sept. 14, 5:30 p.m.

ART

Sharon Gabay – Jerusalem Now

and Forever Exhibit

Through Oct. 10

LITERARY

Lessans Family Literary Series Festival

Nov. 2-5

MUSIC

Community Klezmer Concert and

Dinner

Nov. 19, 7 p.m.

ART

Adi Shani —Notes from a Journey

Exhibit

Oct. 20-Dec. 17

Among the many cultural events at the Edlavitch DC Jewish Community Center in Washington, Theater J will produce two shows this fall.

The first show “Sotto Voce,” by Pulitzer-Prize winner Nilo Cruz. Later in the year, “The Last Night of Ballyhoo,” which won a Tony Award for Best Play in 1997, will be produced.

Other events will include literature discussions, food-focused competitions and musical performances.

Check out dcjcc.org for ticket information and a full listing of events.

Events include:

CONVERSATION

Three Millennia of Jewish Art:

A Talk with Ori Soltes

Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m.

FOOD

The Great Kugel-Off

Sept. 19, 7 p.m.

THEATER

“Sotto Voce”

Oct. 3–29

THEATER

“The Last Night of Ballyhoo”

Nov. 29-Dec. 31

MUSIC

The 19th Washington Jewish

Music Festival

Nov. 2–12