Community for Sept. 28, 2017

September 29, 2017

Kol Nidre

Time: 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM

September 30, 2017

Yom Kippur Services

Time: 9:15 AM - 8:00 PM

October 2, 2017

Writing Class on Narrative Non-Fiction: Writing True Stories

Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

October 3, 2017

Rough Around the Edges – Works in Paper by Ronni Jolles

Time: 9:00 AM - 10:00 PM

Sotto Voce

Time: 7:30 PM - 7:30 PM