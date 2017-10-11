Community for Oct. 12, 2017

From left, Allyson Meltzer, Jamie Fanaroff, Ali Stampfer and Alexis Silverman were among dozens of Jewish members of Greek life at the University of Maryland who built tasty sukkaot on Oct. 4 in celebration of Sukkot. Photo by Rachel Feidelman.
Each participant made a colorful, edible sukkah using M&Ms, pretzels, frosting, graham crackers, Oreos and jelly beans. Photo by Rachel Feidelman.
Congregation Beth Emeth of Herndon raised its sukkah on Oct. 1, with the Men’s Club handling the heavy construction and religious school students and other congregants making and hanging decorations. Photo by Susan Berger.
