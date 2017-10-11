Obituaries for Oct. 12, 2017

Martha Koenig Bindeman, founded event planning business

Martha (Koenig) Bindeman, of Chevy Chase, died Oct. 5. She was 69.

She was born in Washington to Rose and Nathan Koenig and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1965. She graduated from the University of Michigan in 1969 and from The George Washington University law school in 1972. She clerked for Judge Joyce H. Green of the District of Columbia Superior Court and later worked for Federal Trade Commission.

She then founded Finishing Touches Events and became one of the city’s leading event planners. An active volunteer, she served as president of the Sisterhood at Washington Hebrew Congregation and held various positions in the congregation’s lay leadership. She also served as president of the Jewish Social Service Agency.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Stuart L. Bindeman; daughters Julie Bindeman Belgard (David Belgard) and Jennifer Bindeman; three grandchildren, Nate, Jordan and Ryan Belgard; and two sisters, Judy Wolfman of York, Pa., and Susan Freed (Fred) of Hollywood, Fla. She is also survived by four nieces and three nephews.

Contributions can be made to Washington Hebrew Congregation for the Rose E. Koenig Religious School Fund, 3935 Macomb St. NW, Washington, DC 20016 or the Jewish Social Service Agency, 6123 Montrose Rd., Rockville, MD 20852. Arrangements by Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Arthur Hart Blitz

Arthur Hart Blitz, of Bethesda, died Oct. 4.

He attended the University of Virginia and earned juris doctor and master’s degrees in law from The George Washington University. He was a captain in the Army JAG Corps.

Blitz was a partner at the law firm of Paley Rothman in Bethesda, and former president of the Greater Bethesda Chamber of Commerce, the Bethesda-Potomac Rotary Club, the Men’s Club of the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington, and the Parent-Teacher Association of the Stephen Knolls School.

He was the beloved husband of Mimi Blitz; devoted father of Leslie M. (Steven) Hertz, Robin H. Blitz and Mickey Blitz; loving brother of Audrienne Levene; cherished grandfather of Sammy Hertz. He is also survived by extended family Julia, Raul and Wendy Letim, and Rosa Torres.

Contributions can be made to CHI, Inc., 10501 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20903 or the Montgomery County Humane Society, 601 S. Stonestreet Ave., Rockville, MD 20850. Arrangements by Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Colin Kahn

Colin Kahn, of Rockville, died Sept. 22 of kidney disease. He was 48.

He attended Johnson and Wales University in Providence, R.I., where he helped found the Hillel house. He spent a career in sales that included stints at Washington Jewish Week and various car dealerships.

Kahn had four kidney transplants starting in 1983, and also developed pulmonary hypertension. In honor of his 48th birthday on Aug. 27, he raised $2,500 for the American Kidney Fund, which helps dialysis patients.

He is survived by his parents, Denise and Larry Kahn; sister Nicole Allentuck (Bruce); nieces Tara and Danielle Allentuck, and Heather Davis (Taylor); he was a nephew of Deetsie Chrapaty Boginnis (John), Clifton (Terry) Chrapaty and Sharon (Jack) Peters.

Ira N. Tublin

Ira N. Tublin of Silver Spring died Oct. 2. He was 88.

He was born in Baltimore and attended the University of Maryland Medical School. He practiced in the fields of internal medicine, nephrology and geriatrics for 41 years. He was the director of the adult day care center of Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring and the camp physician at Camp Airy in Thurmont from 1959 until 2005. He also taught in the medical school at The George Washington University.

Tublin won the clinician of the year award from the Montgomery County Medical Society in 1986.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Scherlis Tublin; children Marjorie, Robert, Gary and Eric; and grandchildren Lila, Jesse, Zoe and Emmy.