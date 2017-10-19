Obituaries for Oct. 19

Marc Klionsky, master portrait painter, dies at 90

Marc Klionsky, a Soviet-Jewish émigré to New York who gained worldwide prominence painting portraits of such eminent figures as Golda Meir and Elie Wiesel, has died.

Klionsky, who died last month at 90, was the youngest artist to have his paintings exhibited in the renowned Tretiakov Gallery in Moscow. His works have been exhibited around the world, including throughout Europe and in Israel, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

Along with Meir, the late Israeli prime minister, and Wiesel, the late Nobel laureate, Klionsky painted portraits of musicians such as Dizzy Gillespie and B.B. King, and industry titans such as Armand Hammer, among many others.

Klionsky, a Russia native who was the son of a master printer, trained in Russia’s best art schools and began working as an artist in his early teens. His family escaped the Holocaust when his father convinced 200 people from their neighborhood to travel to Kazan in eastern Russia, away from the advancing Nazi army.

He later escaped from Russia in 1974 with his family, due to anti-Semitism and lack of artistic freedom, first to Rome and then to New York.

In the forward to a book on Klionsky’s work, Wiesel, for whom Klionsly sculpted his Nobel Prize medal, wrote: “A painter on the theme of return or of memory, or both, Marc Klionsky offers us multiple faces that have haunted his past and ours. One has only to see them to understand his journey from Leningrad to Manhattan. One has only to study them to recall the events which they incarnate. For Marc Klionsky, the mystery of endurance as well as transformation is in the human face.”

Klionsky is survived by his wife of 58 years, Irina; two daughters; four grandchildren; and a sister.

— JTA News and Features

Louise Gold

Louise Gold, of Silver Spring, died Oct. 1.

She was the beloved wife of the late Elliott Gold; mother of Gary (Sherry) Gold and Toni Goldin and the late Leslie Gold; daughter of the late Fred and Rose Sanderoff; granddaughter of the late Louis Jaffe and Bessie Abramowitz; and sister of the late Colbert Sanderoff. She is survived by grandchildren Jason Turner (Erica), Amanda Tart (Julia), Kevin Gold, Genna Gold, Leslie Goldin, Corey Goldin, Tyler Dow (Chelsea), Trevor Dow, Tara Dow, Kylie Lopez and Chase Brady; great-grandchildren Gavin Turner, Madison Goldin and Sheya Dow.

Contributions may be made to the Children’s National Medical Center, 111 Michigan Ave. NW Washington, DC 20010. Arrangements by Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Philip G. Levy

Philip G. Levy, of Washington, died unexpectedly Oct. 12. He attended Sidwell Friends School and graduated from the University of Wisconsin.

He was best known as the founder and owner of Bridge Street Books in Georgetown, referred to by George Will as “a small island of individuality” and by others as “the intellectual’s bookstore.” He was an active board member of The Play Company (New York) and the University of Wisconsin’s Department of History.

Levy was predeceased by his parents, Samuel and Gertrude Levy, and his brother, David. He is survived by his brother, Richard and wife, Lorraine Gallard; sister-in-law, Seena; nephew and nieces, Benjamin, Karena and Sarabinh; and other nephews, nieces and cousins.

Contributions may be made to The Play Company or the University of Wisconsin Foundation, directed to the Department of History. Arrangements by Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Joel Palmer

Joel Palmer, of Potomac, died Oct. 11.

He was the beloved husband of the late Ellen Palmer; devoted father of Andrea (Rob) Green and Kevin (Amanda) Palmer; beloved Papa to Jared and Lainey Green.

Contributions may be made to Ingleside at King Farm Employee Appreciation Fund, 701 King Farm Blvd., Rockville, MD 20850. Arrangements by Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Florence Trier

Florence Trier, of Washington, died Oct. 8. She was 96.

Born in New York City in 1921, she moved to Washington in 1940. She was a devoted, loving mother to Adrienne (Max) Chaikin and Jay Trier and a cherished grandmother and great-grandmother. Arrangements by Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg. Funeral Care.

Keith Stephan Weber

Keith Stephan Weber, of Fairfax, died Oct. 8.

He was the beloved husband of Cheryl Weber; father of Cody and Zachary Weber; loving brother of Richard (Linda) Weber; cherished son-in-law of Irwin and Ellen Samet; and treasured brother-in-law of Stacy, Kenneth and Brian Samet. He is also survived by nieces and nephews Suzanne Weber, Michael Weber, Lauren Samet and Jordan Samet.

Contributions may be made to the charity of choice in memory of Keith Weber. Arrangements by Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.