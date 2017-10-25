Community for Oct. 26, 2017

Members of Temple Rodef Shalom in Falls Church unfurl a Torah scroll during their celebration of Simchat Torah on Oct. 11. Photo by Dara Holop.
Washington-area high school students, from left, Joey Shoyer, Daniel Weiss, Josh Margolis, Emily Kaperst, Matan Lieber-Kotz and Ruven Kotz, participated in the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology’s SciTech program last summer in Israel. Photo courtesy of American Technion Society.
Activists convened by Jewish organizations HIAS and Bend the Arc Jewish Action march in opposition to the Trump administration’s travel ban, at the #NoMuslimBanEver march in Washington, on Oct. 18. Photo by Sue Dorfman/Atavia Photography.
Danielle Nadelman will celebrate her bat mitzvah on Oct. 28 at B’nai Israel Congregation in Rockville. She is the daughter of Andrea and Matthew Nadelman of Rockville, and the sister of Allison Nadelman. Her maternal grandparents, Joyce and Burton Koyner, will attend the bat mitzvah. For her bat mitzvah project, she is volunteering with DC Paws Rescue, helping find homes for unwanted dogs and cats. Photo provided.
