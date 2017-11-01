Community for Nov. 2, 2017

Congregation Beth Emeth in Herndon enjoyed an artist-in-residence weekend with The Bible Players, a New York-based “Torah Comedy” improv troupe on Oct. 20-21. Interactive performances included this one after Shabbat. Photo by Susan Berger.

Photo courtesy of Congregation Shaare Tefila.

Olney native Cantor Rebecca Pohl Apt began work in July at Congregation Shaare Tefila as the Conservative congregation’s cantor. She works with the congregation’s b’nai mitzvah students and teaches music in the Chavaya Religious School.

Apt holds bachelor’s degrees in midrash and music from Jewish Theological Seminary of America’s Albert A. List College of Jewish Studies and Columbia University School of General Studies’ joint degree program. She received a master’s degree in sacred music from the seminary’s H.L. Miller Cantorial School and was invested as a chazzan in 2013.

She has worked locally at B’nai Israel Congregation Talmud Torah, Hill Havurah and Adas Israel Congregation. She also teaches music at the Alpert Family Aleph Bet Jewish Day School in Annapolis.

Bethesda resident Valerie Asher, who competed Oct. 16 in the Veteran Fencing World Championships in Maribor, Slovenia, finished 20th among 49 fencers in the women’s Epee 50-59 age category. Photo courtesy DC Fencers Club.

