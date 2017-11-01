Community for Nov. 2, 2017

Olney native Cantor Rebecca Pohl Apt began work in July at Congregation Shaare Tefila as the Conservative congregation’s cantor. She works with the congregation’s b’nai mitzvah students and teaches music in the Chavaya Religious School.

Apt holds bachelor’s degrees in midrash and music from Jewish Theological Seminary of America’s Albert A. List College of Jewish Studies and Columbia University School of General Studies’ joint degree program. She received a master’s degree in sacred music from the seminary’s H.L. Miller Cantorial School and was invested as a chazzan in 2013.

She has worked locally at B’nai Israel Congregation Talmud Torah, Hill Havurah and Adas Israel Congregation. She also teaches music at the Alpert Family Aleph Bet Jewish Day School in Annapolis.