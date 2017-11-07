Kosher Chinese takeout makes it official

When Ami and Rivka Schreiber got the keys to the former Chin & Lee Chinese Carry Out in the Kemp Mill Shopping Center on Nov. 2, they started renovations — planning the redesign for Holy Chow, a kosher Chinese takeout.

The Schreibers signed the papers to take over the business on Oct. 25 and signed the lease a week later.

The couple also has new partners in the venture, including Uri Herzog, owner of New Jersey kosher Chinese restaurant Chopstix, Ami Schreiber said. The couple also has submitted an application with the Rabbinical Council of Greater Washington for kosher certification, he said.

A crowdfunding campaign, in which funders each contributed $50 as preorder, with their food to be served once Holy Chow opened, raised $12,000.

Schreiber said he will keep his day job as a software developer for Microsoft. Rivka Schreiber will manage the business full time. The couple hopes to be open in time for the biggest day of the year for kosher Chinese food — Christmas.

Royal Dragon in Rockville was the only kosher Chinese restaurant in the Washington area when it closed about a year ago.

