Students fail in College Park election

University of Maryland students Alex Tobin and Zack Miller came up short last week in their quest to become the first undergraduate students elected to the College Park City Council.

Tobin, a junior, finished in fourth place in the District 2 race. He received 81 votes. The winners were incumbents P.J. Brennan and Monroe Davis with 203 and 144 votes, respectively.

Miller, a senior, finished in third place with 284 votes in District 3. Winners Robert Day and John Rigg received 519 and 503 votes, respectively.

Tobin said he is not discouraged.

“I think the city came out of this election better than they came into it,” he said. “I wish all of the incumbents and candidates the best of luck.”

Tobin said running for office was a learning experience, and he came to understand that College Park residents are “exceedingly nice people.”

“Everyone was warm and generous and open to new ideas,” he said.

Tobin did not rule out a career in public service. But there was a more pressing issue on his mind.

“My immediate thought is my exam tomorrow,” he said.