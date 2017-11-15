U-Md. student government BDS resolution fails

After more than two hours of student input and about a half hour of debate from student legislators, the BDS resolution before the University of Maryland Student Government Association has failed in long, but respectful, meeting on Nov. 15.

The resolution earned an “unfavorable” report from both its primary and secondary committees — student affairs and governmental affairs, respectively — by unanimous (0 to 14) and near unanimous (1 to 13) votes.

The bill failed by a point of procedure. After the committee reports were presented, the student legislators had two options: to vote to accept the report, in which case the bill would fail, or vote to overturn the report, which requires a two thirds vote and moves a bill to regular debate and vote.

The motion to overturn was put up for a vote and failed to garner the needed two thirds of legislative votes, with 23 yays of the 24 required. Those in favor of the motion wanted to move the bill to a full debate, but many of them gave the caveat that they had planned to vote against the bill after that debate. The failure of the motion to get the needed votes means the unfavorable committee report is accepted and the bill fails.

The resolution urged the university to divest from companies “profiting from Israel’s occupation of Palestine.” The meeting was moved to the Colony Ballroom of the Stamp Student Union in anticipation of a large crowd and it ended up being filled to capacity with nearly 400 people, mainly students. More than 60 students spoke at the beginning of the meeting — about 20 in favor of the resolution and about 40 against.

Check back for a more comprehensive story in the following days.

