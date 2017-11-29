Bringing You Closer To Your World







Community for Nov. 30, 2017 Esti, Sefi, Mendel, Hershey, Gabi, Chani, David and Bracha Runyan announce the birth of their brother, Moshe Mordechai, born on March 12 (Purim), to Tamar (nee Kantor) and Joshua Runyan of Philadelphia. Sharing in their happiness are great-grandfathers Wolff Kantor and Ted Blinder; as well as grandparents Jennifer and Jeffrey Kantor, Beth and Steve Glass, and Barry Runyan. Moishe is named in loving memory of his maternal great-great-grandfather Morris (Moshe) Mauerberger and his paternal great-great-grandfather Morrie (Moshe) Wollin, as well as Mordechai from the Book of Esther. Photo provided. Attending the Interfaith Thanksgiving Service at Fairfax Presbyterian Church are, from left, Fairfax Presbyterian Youth Director Tempest Brevard, Providence Presbyterian Church Pastor Mick Burns, Rabbi David Kalender of Congregation Olam Tikvah, Rabbi Evan Ravski of Congregation Olam Tikvah, Fairfax Presbyterian Pastor Henry Brinton and Pastor Paul Collinson-Streng of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church. More than 100 people gathered for the annual service on Nov 20. Photo by Peter Maer. Pre-K students of the Schilit Nursery School at B’nai Israel Congregation gather around the Thanksgiving meals members made for Jewish Social Service Agency’s Thanksgiving Project. While the adults cooked, students made centerpieces for the recipients’ tables. Photo by Nancy Goldberg.

Karen Paul, a long-time leader and advocate in the domestic violence and women’s communities, has joined the Tikkun Olam Women’s Foundation as executive director.

Joan Kuriansky, a writer and local fundraiser and activist for progressive causes, has joined the foundation as chair of the group’s board of trustees. She most recently served as executive director of Wider Opportunities for Women (WOW), working nationally to achieve economic independence for women and girls throughout their lifetime.

Paul comes to the foundation from New Israel Fund, where she was Washington director and director of Israel travel for more than a decade. Photo by Emily Goodstein.

Braiding challah at Congregation Har Tzeon Agudath Achim’s recent challah-making program are, from left, Payton Sohl, Beatrice Marx, Hannah Bricker, Mara Suson, Selena Bricker and Shoshie Hallissey. Photo by Adrienne Suson.

Visitors to the Jewish Federation of Howard County view an exhibit in memory of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin on Nov. 12. The exhibit was sponsored by Habonim Dror Camp Moshava. Photo by Eric McCormick.

Performing at the Peace, Salaam Shalom concert on Nov. 18 are, from left, SONiA, Huda Asfour and the Rev. Fred Small. About 300 people attended the concert, held at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington and sponsored by Kol Ami, the Northern Virginia Reconstructionist Community; the church; Moroccan American Community Organization and FocusMusic. Photo by Herb Cooper-Levy.

Jeremy Kridel, the spiritual leader of Machar, the Washington Congregation for Secular Humanistic Judaism, was ordained Nov. 10 as a secular humanistic rabbi. He is seen delivering his ordination speech in Farmington Hills, Mich. Photo provided.

Brad Bruckner was one of four entertainers at Congregation Beth Emeth’s Comedy Night & Silent Auction on Nov. 11. Photo by Susan Berger.