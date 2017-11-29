Esti, Sefi, Mendel, Hershey, Gabi, Chani, David and Bracha Runyan announce the birth of their brother, Moshe Mordechai, born on March 12 (Purim), to Tamar (nee Kantor) and Joshua Runyan of Philadelphia.
Community for Nov. 30, 2017
Sharing in their happiness are great-grandfathers Wolff Kantor and Ted Blinder; as well as grandparents Jennifer and Jeffrey Kantor, Beth and Steve Glass, and Barry Runyan.
Moishe is named in loving memory of his maternal great-great-grandfather Morris (Moshe) Mauerberger and his paternal great-great-grandfather Morrie (Moshe) Wollin, as well as Mordechai from the Book of Esther. Photo provided.
Attending the Interfaith Thanksgiving Service at Fairfax Presbyterian Church are, from left, Fairfax Presbyterian Youth Director Tempest Brevard, Providence Presbyterian Church Pastor Mick Burns, Rabbi David Kalender of Congregation Olam Tikvah, Rabbi Evan Ravski of Congregation Olam Tikvah, Fairfax Presbyterian Pastor Henry Brinton and Pastor Paul Collinson-Streng of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church. More than 100 people gathered for the annual service on Nov 20. Photo by Peter Maer.
Leave a Reply