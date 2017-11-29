Susan Turnbull named Ben Jealous’ running mate

Susan Turnbull, former vice chair of the Democratic National Committee, has been named running mate by former NAACP head Ben Jealous in his primary race to be the Democratic nominee for Maryland governor, the Jealous campaign announced today.

Turnbull, 65, has decades of experience in both state and national politics, along with activism in Jewish organizations like Hillel International and the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington. She is former chair of Jewish Women International.

Like Jealous, 44, this is her first run for elective office.

“I’m honored to have this opportunity to continue my decades of service fighting for women, working families and the progressive values we need now more than ever to move Maryland forward,” Turnbull said in the campaign release.

A Bethesda resident, Turnbull was vice chair of the DNC when Barack Obama was elected president in 2008 and chair of the Maryland Democratic Party when Martin O’Malley and Barbara Mikulski were re-elected in 2010 as governor and senator, respectively. She also co-founded Emerge Maryland, a group that recruits and prepares women to run for office.

“My campaign is about building a movement of working families to get Maryland back to doing big things again, and I can’t think of a more dedicated and proven partner in this effort than Susie Turnbull,” Jealous said.

