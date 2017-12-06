A Hannukah Prayer of Lights

Source of Creation and Life of the Universe
We gather together on Hanukkah
As Jews of conscience
with a deep spiritual bond to the lights of freedom.
We are grateful for the inner might of the Maccabees
Who fought to reclaim a Jerusalem in despair
And rekindle the lights of human freedom.
Freedom has many faces:
Freedom from war and conflict or threats of terror
Freedom to have a secure home
Freedom from hunger, poverty and despair.
Freedom is deeply personal as well:
Freedom to express one’s gender identity without fear
Freedom to express one’s racial identity without fear
Freedom to make choices about life and deepest beliefs
Freedom to live our faith in all of its beauty
without negating anyone else’s.
Our Hanukkah menorah with its eight branches and
Kindling light
Remind us of the diversity on our Earth
Bound together with a branch of Oneness.
It is a reminder that we are interconnected as a
Global Community.
We are diverse yet equal in our world: Jewish, Christian, Moslem, Hindu,
Buddhist, Sikh, and Humanist.
At times of deep darkness instead of walking in fear
Let us kindle Godly lights
Lights within and lights beyond
And let us increase these lights each day
To light the way for All.
Rabbi Warren Stone leads Temple Emanuel in Kensington.
