A Hannukah Prayer of Lights

Source of Creation and Life of the Universe

We gather together on Hanukkah

As Jews of conscience

with a deep spiritual bond to the lights of freedom.

We are grateful for the inner might of the Maccabees

Who fought to reclaim a Jerusalem in despair

And rekindle the lights of human freedom.

Freedom has many faces:

Freedom from war and conflict or threats of terror

Freedom to have a secure home

Freedom from hunger, poverty and despair.

Freedom is deeply personal as well:

Freedom to express one’s gender identity without fear

Freedom to express one’s racial identity without fear

Freedom to make choices about life and deepest beliefs

Freedom to live our faith in all of its beauty

without negating anyone else’s.

Our Hanukkah menorah with its eight branches and

Kindling light

Remind us of the diversity on our Earth

Bound together with a branch of Oneness.

It is a reminder that we are interconnected as a

Global Community.

We are diverse yet equal in our world: Jewish, Christian, Moslem, Hindu,

Buddhist, Sikh, and Humanist.

At times of deep darkness instead of walking in fear

Let us kindle Godly lights

Lights within and lights beyond

And let us increase these lights each day

To light the way for All.

Rabbi Warren Stone leads Temple Emanuel in Kensington.

