Washington-area Jews react to Jerusalem announcement

President Donald Trump’s decision Wednesday to officially recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital was met with praise from much of Washington’s Jewish community, who felt the move was common sense.

Trump’s action was a departure from the traditional American foreign policy of maintaining a neutral stance on the status of Jerusalem and relegating the issue to eventual negotiations between Israeli and Palestinian leaders. Although Congress passed the Jerusalem Embassy Act in 1995 declaring Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and mandating that the American embassy be moved there from its current location of Tel Aviv, Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama all signed waivers, citing national security concerns.

Despite the change in policy, Trump asserted that the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital would not take the place of negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians on the question of control over the city.

“We want an agreement that is a great deal for the Israelis and a great deal for the Palestinians,” Trump said in his remarks. “We are not taking a position of any final status issues, including the specific boundaries of the Israeli sovereignty in Jerusalem, or the resolution of contested borders. Those questions are up to the parties involved.”

The promise of moving the embassy was one that Trump made during the 2016 campaign, and he repeated it in his remarks Wednesday, but did not give a specific timetable.

The Israeli portion of the lunch clientele at Oh Mama Grill in Rockville Thursday universally agreed that Trump’s announcement was overdue.

“In Israel, everyone knows that Jerusalem is the capital. That’s our decision, not the world’s decision,” said Riki Alkoby, the owner of the restaurant.

Alkoby, originally from Israel, said she rarely discusses politics with her family, but that she thinks the United States should “leave Israel alone,” and allow the country to determine the best policy for its own citizens. But doing that, she said, will mean Israeli and Palestinian leaders must exercise stronger leadership.

“Listen, a lot of people don’t know a lot of things about Israel when they live so far away,” she said. “Most of the people in Gaza and in Israel don’t want all these fights. They just want peace. The people in Gaza have a lot of friends in Israel. The Israeli people have a lot of Arab friends. But you have some radicals on both sides.”

When Alkoby was asked whether the Israelis could still have an opportunity for peace with the Palestinians, Malki David, who was sitting nearby chimed in with his view on failed past Palestinian leadership.

“What negotiations? We’ve had negotiations for years and years and years. They just want to kill,” he said.

Malki David, a Rockville resident who is originally from Tel Aviv, said it was important for the United States government to take a strongly pro-Israel position by recognizing Jerusalem as being part of Israel.

“For me, Jerusalem always was the capital,” he said. “No question about it. This should have been done from day one.”

Any concerns over disrupting negotiations between the Israelis and Palestinians, he said, are secondary because the two parties must work out their differences themselves.

His wife Sabrina said she agreed, despite the fact that she, unlike her husband, does not support Trump.

“I don’t think America or anyone else should dictate what we do with other countries,” she said. “People don’t dictate what we do with our capital.”

Sabrina David, however, added the caveat that such a departure from traditional foreign policy could have negative side effects in neighboring Arab states.

“I think that it’s not going to be well-received by the Arabs, because they perceive that as America not having concern for them,” she said.

Palestinians launched protests in the West Bank and Gaza on Thursday in response to Trump’s move — a consequence feared by opponents such as Howard Sumka, a former director of U.S. Agency for International Development.

“I think this is a very destructive thing to do in a period where there’s no discussion going on between Israelis and Palestinians and no basis for any kind of dialogue,” he said.

Sumka, a Silver Spring resident, said in a phone interview that even though Trump assured Americans that the final status of Jerusalem has yet to be determined, he thinks a better course would have been to demand a concession from the Israelis in return as a means of moving the peace process forward.

“Perhaps a settlement freeze, perhaps relapsing several of the roadblocks to move into the West Bank, possibly opening up Gaza,” he said. “But he did it without getting anything in return.”

