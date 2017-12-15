Everything but the lights WJW visited three pre-Chanukah celebrations on Sunday December 15, 2017 By David Holzel Leave a Comment Herman Jones picks candles at Tikvat Israel’s Congregation’s Chanukah celebration. Photos by David Holzel Susan Taube brought four generations of her family to the party at Tikvat Israel. Frida Jacobson and Claude Kacser cut the rug to sentimental music at Tikvat Israel. Erik Miller works on a dreidel made of Lego pieces at the Chanukah Wonderland sponsored by Chabad Lubavitch of Upper Montgomery County. Ankara Herrera works on an art project at the Chanukah Wonderland. There were plenty of Legos to go around at the Chanukah Wonderland. Coby Malkus does brisk business selling slime at Congregation Beth El. Rhoda Nichaman, left, and Dora Weinstein try on earrings at Congregation Beth El of Montgomery County’s Artisan Boutique.
