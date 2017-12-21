Community for Dec. 21, 2017

Sophia and Max Schwab became b’nai mitzvah on Dec. 9 at Washington Hebrew Congregation. They are the children of Leslie Schwab of Potomac and William Schwab of Silver Spring; grandchildren of Bonnie and Norman Rosen of Hillsborough, N.J., and Hunt Valley, Md., Jutta Moser of Tobyhanna, Pa., Elizabeth Schwab and the late Richard Schwab of Harrisburg, Pa; and great-grandchildren of Linda Schwab of Harrisburg and Boynton Beach, Fla. Sophia and Max attend Herbert Hoover Middle School in Potomac. Photo provided.

Celebrating at the Chabad of Upper Montgomery County’s menorah lighting on Dec. 13, the crowd gathers after a parade of fire trucks. Photo courtesy of Chabad of Upper Montgomery County.

Gary Cohn, chief economic adviser to President Donald Trump. joins Rabbi Levi Shemtov at the American Friends of Lubavitch (Chabad) national menorah lighting, Dec. 12 near the White House. Photo by Ronald M. Sachs.

Jewish Women International’s 2017 Women to Watch are, from left, Anna Isaacson, Pam Sherman, Mimi Brodsky Kress, Jen Mayfield Oxfeld, Mardene Miller, Kathy Raffa, Erica Keswin, Shelley Zalis, Marla Garchik and Rabbi Dana Saroken. They gathered at the group’s Young Women’s Leadership Conference last week at the Marriott Wardman Park in Washington. Photo by Michael B. Kress Photography.

Devin E. Naar​, left, professor in Sephardic studies at the University of Washington, speaks to audience members after his talk, “The Destruction of the ‘Jerusalem of the Balkans: Greek Jews and the Holocaust,” on Nov. 30 at the Embassy of Greece. The event was sponsored by Sephardic Heritage International DC (SHIN DC). Photo by Ian Feldmann.

From left, musician Peter Yarrow, food writer Joan Nathan, attorney and photographer Allan Gerson, and Moment magazine publisher Nadine Epstein gather at the magazine’s gala and awards dinner at the National Press Club on Dec. 3. The three were honored, along with CNN’s Jake Tapper. Photo by Betty Adler.

Gesher Jewish Day School preschoolers and parent enjoy a concert on Dec. 7 at the school in Fairfax. Photo by Jennifer Scher.

Eric Kassoff, second from left, receives AJC’s 2017 Civic Achievement Award on Nov. 29 at the Hyatt Regency Bethesda. From left, with him are Toby Dershowitz, AJC regional president; Bruce Lane, AJC board of governors; and Alan Ronkin, AJC regional director. Photo provided.