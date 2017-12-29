Community for Dec. 28, 2017

Susan Chusyd, vice president of AJC Access DC, lights the menorah at AJC’s annual

Chanukah party at the Embassy of Austria on Dec. 14. To the immediate left is Austrian Ambassador to the U.S. Wolfgang Waldner. Photo by Susan Sloan.

Members of the Kemp Mill community sang, danced and socialized with residents of the Arcola Health and Rehabilitation Center in Silver Spring on Dec 14. The event was sponsored by the Berman Hebrew Academy PTO and Kemp Mill Synagogue. Photo by Miriam Friedman.

Families light candles with National Commander Paul Warner, Jewish War Veterans

of the U.S.A., during a Chanukah party at the National Museum of American Jewish

Military History in Washington on Dec. 14. Photo by Christy Turner.

Rabbi Michael J. Safra, right, is installed as senior rabbi of B’nai Israel Congregation in Rockville on Nov. 30. Also participating in the candle lighting ceremony are former

senior rabbis Matthew Simon, left, and Jonathan Schnitzer, center. Photo by Emily Koo.

Rabbi Sender Geisinsky, left, of Chabad of Bethesda, lights a menorah he made out of chocolate at a Dec. 17 Chanukah celebration at Bethesda Row in Bethesda. Photo courtesy of Chabad of Bethesda.