Helping out Volunteers spread across Washington on Dec. 25 to lend a hand January 3, 2018 By Lloyd Wolf Leave a Comment Photographer Lloyd Wolf captured scenes from the Edlavitch DC Jewish Community Center’s Day of Service. Karen Walker helps out at Christ House. At Saint Mary’s Court, resident Charles Carter catches up with volunteer Betsy Broder. Josh Walker volunteers at Christ House. Bernard Lichtenstein makes the cut at Loaves and Fishes. Evan Shukan spends Dec. 25 at DC Central Kitchen. Stephanie Cardace works in the kitchen at Loaves and Fishes as part of Edlavitch DC Jewish Community Center’s Day of Service. From left, Marcy Fine, Stephanie Cardace, Annie Woodridge and Richard Solloway help at Mother Dear’s Community Center. Becca Kalb-Bourke of Fabrangen prepares pancakes for the homeless program at Father McKenna Center. Danielle Schenma, left, and Terry Porgat put a fresh coat on New York Avenue Mens Emergency Shelter. At Hyacinth’s Place, Santa (Robert Tomaszewsky) spends time with a resident.
