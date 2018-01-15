Community for Jan. 11, 2017

Attending Adas Israel Congregation’s Christmas lunch at N Street Shelter for Women on Dec. 15 are, from left, Senior Rabbi Aaron Alexander; his son, Ariel Alexander; Steven Kleinrock; David O. Bickart; his grandson Meir Bickart; and Rabbi Herb Schwartz. Synagogue volunteers provided food, choral singing and prayer to about 100 shelter residents. Photo by Marshall H. Cohen.

Attending the Gefilte Fish Gala on Dec. 24 are Robert Steinlatz, Marla Klein, Kevin Booker, Anita Wilkins. The event, held at Tapp’d in Bethesda, raised $1,000 for Sharsheret, which helps Jewish women with breast cancer. Canned goods and clothing were also collected for area shelters. Photo by Harley Liebenson.

Ethan Elkon Wolin, the son of Nicole Elkon and Neal Wolin, will be called to the Torah as a bar mitzvah at Adas Israel Congregation on Jan. 13. Ethan is a seventh grader at Georgetown Day School in Washington and is a student at the Estelle & Melvin Gelman Religious School. He is celebrating his bar mitzvah with his brother and sister, Oliver and Zoe; his grandparents, Andre Elkon and Mimi Liebeskind; and with other family and friends.

For his mitzvah project, Ethan is working on voting rights by helping to register voters, by volunteering with voting rights organizations and by leading a seminar at his school on ballot access and other voting rights issues. Photo provided.