Community for Jan. 18, 2018

Teens from Seaboard Region USY & Kadima (which includes Greater Washington) represent their hometowns at USY’s International Convention in Chicago in December. Photo by North Shore Photography.

Dr. Jeff Hoffman, of Rockville, has been elected co-president of the Save a Child’s Heart Foundation. Hoffman is an independent film producer. His latest production, “Five Fingers for Marseilles,” is a South African western, and has been featured at film festivals around the world.

Save a Child’s Heart is Israel’s largest international humanitarian organization and has saved the lives of thousands of children from 54 developing countries around the world. It was founded by the late Dr. Ami Cohen, a Silver Spring native. Photo provided.