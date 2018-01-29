Letters Jan. 18, 2018

Most Israeli Jews praise Trump

Overall, Richard H. Schwartz seems to think that he better understands what is good and what is bad for Israel than 6.5 million Jews who live there, and an absolute majority of whom do praise President Donald Trump (“Israel should not be extolling President Trump,” Voices, Jan. 11).

As a person who has some of his close relatives in the United States and some in Israel, I am looking at this level of presumptuous attitude with amusement, to be polite. My friends and relatives who live in Israel and who cover the whole Israeli political spectrum from Meretz to Otzma Israel with whom I shared the article, were, mostly, amused and incredulous. But there were few unkind comments about senility.

Staying within polite discourse, I would only state that Israeli Jews will have to pay in money and blood for their wrong decisions and actions (including the decision to praise Trump and related actions), while advice from us Jews of the United States, including myself and Schwartz, is very cheap because we are not going to pay for it if the result is bad. In a nutshell, more humility is in order.

ALEXANDER ZBARSKY

Rockville

A cautionary tale, indeed

Very insightful (“Pharoah’s administration offers a cautionary tale for today,” Voices, Jan. 11) [piece].

Bill Dauster notes that Pharaoh foolishly ignored his “courtiers” and that the “Torah remembers God’s victory over both Pharaoh and the staff to whom he failed to listen.” In our own day, we can only hope that our president’s “courtiers” include presumably cooler heads like White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Secretary of Defense James Mattis.

However, more often it appears that he relies on staff who do not warn him against the folly of his decisions. Rather, he relies on the likes of Kellyanne Conway, a counselor to him; Stephen Miller, his senior adviser for policy; and White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who simply amplify his predispositions.

DAVID S. FISHBACK

Olney

What’s in a train’s name? A lot.

As a Jewish American, I am totally appalled that Israeli Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz would even suggest that a Tel Aviv to Jerusalem train line should be named after President Donald Trump for calling for the relocation of the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem (“Next stop, Trump,” Editorial, Jan. 4).

Israel has been a beacon of democracy in the region since its inception in 1948. President Trump has mercilessly attacked sacred institutions of our own democracy, particularly a free press and more recently our judiciary, the hallmarks of yours and our cherished democracies. It is also unconscionable that he did not even condemn Nazi Americans marching and shouting “Jews will not replace us” in Charlottesville, Va., in August. There were “good people on both sides,” he said.

Only one-third of the country supports him, the lowest in current presidencies. If you insist on an American, there are far better choices who served Israel mightily. Recognizing Trump? A shanda, Minister Katz, a shanda!

JOHN GLASER

Alexandria

Taking a look at BDS agenda

Perhaps those who feel they ought to extend cavalier courtesies to the boycott, divest and sanctions movement ought the take a look at the BDS movement’s website, which clearly states that the return of Palestinian refugees is a main focus of their agenda (“BDS groups, some with DC ties, face Israeli ban,” Jan. 11).

This, if implemented, would result in the destruction of the Jewish State as we know it.

FRANK SILNICKY

Bethesda