Community for Feb. 8, 2018

Congregation Beth Emeth of Herndon’s Sisterhood held a Knitzvah-thon on Jan. 14, with participants creating children’s chemo caps. Photo by Susan Berger.

Several hundred bags of clothing at Kemp Mill Synagogue on Jan. 28 to benefit CHANA, a Jewish response to domestic violence in Baltimore. Among the sponsers of the clothing drive were Kemp Mill Synagogue, Young Israel Shomrei Emunah of Greater Washington and the NCSY youth movement. Photo by Miriam Friedman.

Danielle Kaplan, left, and Emily Mathae attach a mezuzah to the new Moishe House Northern Virginia in Arlington on Jan. 30. Photo by Arye Photo.

Jill Moskowitz joined the American Committee for the Weizmann Institute of Science as executive director of its Washington and Mid-Atlantic region. Moskowitz will build philanthropic support for the Weizmann Institute scientific research institution in Rehovot, Israel. She has served as national director of development at the Israeli American Council and as senior vice president for global and Israel philanthropy at the Jewish Agency for Israel. Photo provided.

Archer Thomas Martin, son of Bruce and Linda Martin, will be called to the Torah as a bar mitzvah on Feb. 10 at Temple Beth Ami. He is the grandson of Jerry and Betty Martin of Springdale, Ark., the late Viretta Novotny of Anchorage, Alaska, and the late David Novotny of Portland, Ore. Archer is a seventh-grade student at Tilden Middle School in Rockville, where he plays in the jazz band. He is also on the basketball team at school and plays AAU basketball. Archer has a younger brother, Zev. For his mitzvah project, Archer is volunteering at Leveling the Playing Field, a Silver Spring-based nonprofit organization that gives underprivileged children the opportunity to enjoy the mental and physical benefits of youth sports participation. Photo provided.