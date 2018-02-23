You Should Know … Simone Baron

Simone Baron plays piano and accordion. She conducts, arrange and composes music. The 28-year-old Rockville native has performed in Israel and on a mountaintop in the Italian Alps. Having studied at Oberlin Conservatory of Music in Ohio and the Buchmann-Mehta School of Music in Tel Aviv, Baron recently finished an artist-in-residency at Strathmore in North Bethesda.

Did you want to be a musician from a young age?

When I was 4, there was this little keyboard in my house with these buttons, and I would always push them. It was kind of like a kid playing with colors. For my bat mitzvah, I really wanted an accordion and was gifted one by my cousins. I really wanted a serious piano teacher when I was 14, and I was also working on violin and playing in an orchestra. So from high school on, I knew I was pretty serious about it. For a while, I was sneaking off on Shabbat and going to practice at a friend’s house. My mom thought I was doing something horrible, but I was just practicing. I was going off and doing competitions and stuff. That was my rebellious time.

You do so many things music-wise. What is your favorite?

It changes all the time, but I’m really excited about the project I’m doing now called Arco Belo. It’s an ensemble that I formed and lead because it allows me to be this sort of musical chameleon and do these different things and explore different languages.

What style is it?

It’s a string quartet, or trio sometimes, with a jazz rhythm section. We call it chamber jazz with global roots, so it’s essentially everything.

What role does language play in your work?

I’ve been thinking a lot about the ways different languages dictate form. They have characters of their own. For instance, Hebrew is a beautiful language, because it’s constructed out of three-letter roots. And they’re interconnected. There are way less words and there’s so much more mileage that comes out of each root. Whereas with Romance languages like Italian and Portuguese and French, which I’ve dabbled in, that has a whole different rhythm to it. So when you’re singing in each of those languages, you really have to understand the psychology of that language and the logic of it. I feel like I get to be a different person when I speak those different languages.

Do you ever get nervous about performing?

I definitely get nervous. And that’s exciting. I really like playing with fire a lot.

Playing with fire?

I really like that point of entropy where things are about to explode. If I can find that in the people around me and push people a little, that’s exciting. I like taking risks. And I like the fact that everything might fail at any moment. I like writing music that’s really hard for people. That’s how I get really good people to play with me. I also don’t rehearse a lot. It’s still really important to be ready, but if you can just shave off a tiny bit, it makes everybody listen so much harder.

What’s the riskiest thing you’ve ever done?

I played a concert with music about unrequited love. There weren’t words to it. It was for somebody that I was unrequitedly in love with. That was a really scary thing to do for me. Nobody else knew that that person was there in my chamber group. And then I worked with that person on a different project a few days later, and that was scary, too.

The chemistry of having a possibility of something that’s never going to happen while trying to make art with them is, like, really dangerous. But I think it’s really interesting to be around that energy sometimes because of the vulnerability that it brings out even though it’s really painful and uncomfortable and strange.

You’ve performed on some of the biggest stages including Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center. What’s your favorite place to perform?

I climbed a mountain one summer with my friends and we played on top. It’s called Monte Stivo and it’s in northern Italy. We just decided to take our instruments to the top and play. I’d like to do more of that and play at different altitudes. It’s not good for your instruments, but it’s interesting.

